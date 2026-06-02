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CID Serves Another Notice To Abhishek Banerjee In Signature Forgery Case

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Kolkata Police served another notice to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly signature forgery case, summoning him for questioning on June 8. The development comes within 48 hours after he was served the first notice.

Banerjee had requested a 15-day extension from the CID showing his health condition, following a mob attack on him during his visit to Sonarpur. However, the agency has granted a period of seven days.

The case centres around allegations of forged signatures of Trinamool MLAs on a letter sent to the Speaker proposing the name of Sovandeb Chattopadhyay for Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and supporting his candidature.

Ayan Ghosh, Banerjee's office said, "Dada (Abhishek Banerjee) has signed and accepted the notice from CID. He will decide the next course of action."