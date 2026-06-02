CID Serves Another Notice To Abhishek Banerjee In Signature Forgery Case
The Trinamool MP requested a 15-day extension from the investigating agency, showing health condition after a mob attack on him during his visit to Sonarpur.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Kolkata Police served another notice to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly signature forgery case, summoning him for questioning on June 8. The development comes within 48 hours after he was served the first notice.
Banerjee had requested a 15-day extension from the CID showing his health condition, following a mob attack on him during his visit to Sonarpur. However, the agency has granted a period of seven days.
The case centres around allegations of forged signatures of Trinamool MLAs on a letter sent to the Speaker proposing the name of Sovandeb Chattopadhyay for Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and supporting his candidature.
Ayan Ghosh, Banerjee's office said, "Dada (Abhishek Banerjee) has signed and accepted the notice from CID. He will decide the next course of action."
A CID official confirmed that the team went to Banerjee's residence around 5:30 pm on Monday and took video recordings of the premises.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted on the direction of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to probe the matter. Led by an officer of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank, it comprises two sub-inspectors.
Investigators claim that multiple discrepancies in signatures on the Assembly documents have come to light and several individuals have already been questioned. Various documents, witness testimonies, and digital evidence are being scrutinised.
Political observers believe the summons to Banerjee has added a new dimension to the political landscape of the state, as it remains to be seen whether he appears before the investigators.
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