ETV Bharat / state

CID Searches Mamata Banerjee's Residence, Party Offices In Assembly 'Signature Forgery' Probe

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday carried out search operations at the residence of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata's Kalighat area as part of its investigation into an alleged Legislative Assembly signature forgery case.

CID officials, accompanied by personnel from the Kalighat police station and a large contingent of women police personnel, arrived at the party's central office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street around late afternoon, sources said.

The CID's move comes days after the agency served notices seeking information related to the alleged forging of signatures of TMC legislators on a proposal submitted to the Assembly Speaker for recognition of the Leader of Opposition.

According to CID officials present at the spot, PTI reported that the search was sought based on a reply submitted by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to an earlier notice issued by the agency.

"In his response, Abhishek Banerjee stated that signatures of MLAs were collected at the party's central office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street. Based on that statement, we have come here as part of the investigation," a CID officer told PTI.

Abhishek Banerjee, who is presently in New Delhi along with Mamata Banerjee, has been summoned by the CID to appear before it in the case by 5 pm on Tuesday.

As soon as the news spread, senior TMC leaders and MLAs Kunal Ghosh and Madan Mitra reached the residence of the party supremo but were not allowed to enter the premises.

Later, TMC MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee reached the spot and spoke to the CID officials.

The BJP and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari are trying to harass the TMC supremo, the party MP alleged.

"The CID officials deliberately visited her residence on a day when she is out of town. The action of the CID is not in accordance with the law. The CID team said that, as the meeting and the resolution were adopted here, they are searching the office of Mamata Banerjee. This logic is absurd. This is vendetta politics," he told reporters.

Initially, the investigating team was prevented from entering the premises, leading to a brief standoff with security personnel posted at the complex.

TMC leader and former MP Subhasish Chakraborty had earlier said the party would not permit a search in the absence of Abhishek Banerjee.