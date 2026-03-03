CID Crime Busts Rs 39.41 Crore Inter-State Cyber Fraud Racket In Gujarat
The investigation revealed that the two accused were linked to 59 cybercrime complaints across multiple states, involving approximately Rs 39.41 crore in fraudulent transactions.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Cyber Centre of Excellence, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Crime, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in a major crackdown on rising cybercrime cases, has busted an inter-state cyber fraud racket involving more than Rs 39.41 crore. Acting on technical surveillance and human intelligence inputs, the Ahmedabad police arrested two accused engaged in cyber fraud.
During the investigation, it was revealed that the two accused were linked to 59 cybercrime complaints across different states in India, involving approximately Rs 39,41,26,382.
The racket was active in Maharashtra (13 cases), Karnataka (10), Haryana (5), as well as Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and other states. Three cases have also been registered in Gujarat.
The arrested accused have been identified as Amit Mahendrabhai Gagenera, a hair salon operator, and Riteshkumar Bhogilal Patel, a stationery trader. Both are residents of Ahmedabad. The accused allegedly rented bank accounts from financially distressed traders and used them to route money obtained through cyber fraud.
Examination of their mobile phones revealed details of more than 11 bank accounts. Verification on the cybercrime portal confirmed their links to over 59 complaints nationwide. Investigations revealed that the accused used various fraud methods, including digital arrest scams, investment fraud, training fraud, and part-time job fraud.
Victims were lured with promises of high returns in a short period and persuaded to transfer large sums of money.
SP Sanjay Keshwala of the Cyber Centre of Excellence, Gandhinagar, stated that cybercrime is now operating in an organised inter-state manner, with the accused continuously adopting new techniques to target people.
He said the arrests were made based on technical analysis and digital trail tracking. He added that strict action against such gangs will continue, and investigations will expand to identify other individuals involved through money-trail analysis.
During the operation, police seized three mobile phones and Rs 5 lakh in cash. Further investigation is underway to determine the involvement of additional accused.
