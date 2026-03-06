Gujarat: Gandhinagar CID Busts International Cyber Slavery Racket
Published : March 6, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A major international cyber slavery racket that lured Indian youth with fake overseas job offers has been uncovered by the Cyber Centre of Excellence of the CID Crime in Gandhinagar on Friday. The investigation exposed a network that trapped young people in cyber fraud operations in Southeast Asia.
According to officials, the accused targeted unemployed youth across India by promising high-paying data entry jobs abroad. Through social media and local agents, they offered monthly salaries of around Rs 75,000 and assured candidates of easy office work in countries such as Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.
However, the reality turned out to be very different. Once the victims reached Bangkok, agents allegedly confiscated their passports and mobile phones. The victims were then illegally taken across the border and transported to cyber hubs in Myanmar. There, they were held against their will and forced to work in cyber fraud operations.
Investigators said the victims were made to create fake social media profiles, often posing as young women. Using these fake identities, they contacted people in India and other countries, built relationships with them, and later cheated them through cryptocurrency scams and online dating fraud.
Those who refused to participate in the illegal activities were reportedly subjected to severe physical and mental torture. Some victims were beaten or threatened to force them to continue working. Officials described the situation as a clear case of cyber slavery.
During the investigation, two main accused from Surat were identified as key members of the network. They were identified as Kaushik Pethani from the Mota Varachha and Dhruv Dobaria from Kamrej. Police said Dhruv was working as a team manager in Laos and was supervising around 20 individuals in cyber fraud operations.
Further investigation also revealed the involvement of two other accused, Chetan Soni and Manish Bhanushali. Based on technical analysis and evidence, a case has been registered against all four accused at the CID Crime police station in Gandhinagar. So far, two of the main accused have been arrested.
Superintendent of Police Vivek Bheda from the Cyber Centre of Excellence said authorities are continuously taking action against international gangs that trap youth with fake job offers. He urged young people to carefully verify job opportunities received through social media or unknown agents.
Police are now investigating the wider international network involved in the racket and are also working to rescue Indian youths who may still be stranded abroad.
