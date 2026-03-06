ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Gandhinagar CID Busts International Cyber Slavery Racket

Ahmedabad: A major international cyber slavery racket that lured Indian youth with fake overseas job offers has been uncovered by the Cyber Centre of Excellence of the CID Crime in Gandhinagar on Friday. The investigation exposed a network that trapped young people in cyber fraud operations in Southeast Asia.

According to officials, the accused targeted unemployed youth across India by promising high-paying data entry jobs abroad. Through social media and local agents, they offered monthly salaries of around Rs 75,000 and assured candidates of easy office work in countries such as Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

However, the reality turned out to be very different. Once the victims reached Bangkok, agents allegedly confiscated their passports and mobile phones. The victims were then illegally taken across the border and transported to cyber hubs in Myanmar. There, they were held against their will and forced to work in cyber fraud operations.

Investigators said the victims were made to create fake social media profiles, often posing as young women. Using these fake identities, they contacted people in India and other countries, built relationships with them, and later cheated them through cryptocurrency scams and online dating fraud.

Those who refused to participate in the illegal activities were reportedly subjected to severe physical and mental torture. Some victims were beaten or threatened to force them to continue working. Officials described the situation as a clear case of cyber slavery.