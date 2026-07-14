CID ADG Supratim Sarkar Among 28 IPS Officers Transferred In Major Bengal Police Reshuffle
A Home Department official said the move has been taken to accelerate administrative work and strengthen policing system, reports ETV Bharat's Surajit Dutta.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Tuesday transferred 28 IPS officers, including Additional Director General of CID Supratim Sarkar, and five WBPS officers in a major reshuffle of the state’s police top brass, an official notification said.
Sarkar has been posted as ADG, Telecommunications.
The Election Commission, prior to the West Bengal Assembly polls in April this year, had transferred Sarkar from the post of Kolkata Police Commissioner.
IPS officer N R Babu, who held the post of director general of the Correctional Services, will now be the DG and IGP, CID, it said. Amit Kumar Rathod will replace Tripurari Atharv as the new commissioner of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, the order said.
K Jayraman, who was the ADG North Bengal, will be posted as the director of the Directorate of Economic Offences, the notification said.
Along with the Intelligence Department, there were reshuffles in the top positions of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate. Incumbent Police Commissioner of Bidhannagar, Tripurari Atharv, has been transferred to the post of ADG (Traffic and Road Safety).
Rathore Amitkumar Bharat, previously the DIG of Raiganj Range, is taking over as the new Police Commissioner of Bidhannagar.
Praveen Kumar Tripathi, IGP of the STF, has become the new IG of Home Guards and Sukesh Kumar Jain, IGP of CCW, has been appointed as the IGP of North Bengal Range.
There were significant reshuffles within both the Kolkata Police and the district police forces. VSR. Anantanag, Joint Commissioner (Administration) of Kolkata Police, has been assigned the additional responsibility of Joint Commissioner (STF) alongside his current role. Dinesh Kumar, the Joint Commissioner (STF), has been transferred as the DIG of the Barasat Range and will also handle the additional charge of DIG (STF).
Yelwar Srikant Jagannathrao, Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police is moving to take up the role of Superintendent of Police (SP) in Darjeeling while Pratiksha Jharkharia, SP of Darjeeling, has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of the Kolkata Armed Police (KAP) 1st Battalion.
Regarding the reshuffle, a senior official of the Home Department said, "The entire process has been carried out in the public interest. These routine transfers aim to accelerate administrative work and further strengthen the policing system. Everyone has been directed to assume their new responsibilities promptly."
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