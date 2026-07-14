ETV Bharat / state

CID ADG Supratim Sarkar Among 28 IPS Officers Transferred In Major Bengal Police Reshuffle

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Tuesday transferred 28 IPS officers, including Additional Director General of CID Supratim Sarkar, and five WBPS officers in a major reshuffle of the state’s police top brass, an official notification said.

Sarkar has been posted as ADG, Telecommunications.

The Election Commission, prior to the West Bengal Assembly polls in April this year, had transferred Sarkar from the post of Kolkata Police Commissioner.

IPS officer N R Babu, who held the post of director general of the Correctional Services, will now be the DG and IGP, CID, it said. Amit Kumar Rathod will replace Tripurari Atharv as the new commissioner of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, the order said.

K Jayraman, who was the ADG North Bengal, will be posted as the director of the Directorate of Economic Offences, the notification said.

Along with the Intelligence Department, there were reshuffles in the top positions of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate. Incumbent Police Commissioner of Bidhannagar, Tripurari Atharv, has been transferred to the post of ADG (Traffic and Road Safety).