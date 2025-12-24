Hazaribagh's Churchu Witnesses Transformation From A Naxal Area To Tourist Destination
Hazaribagh: Churchu block of Hazaribagh in Jharkhand has witnessed a transition from being a Naxal-affected area to a tourist destination. The abundant natural beauty, particularly the banks of the Lara River, has been attracting a large number of visitors. The place is high on the list of those visiting the area for the New Year celebrations.
The change is being attributed to administrative interventions and an improvement in policing. The Lara River flows at a distance of around 15 km from the district headquarters and is easily accessible via Churchu Road that runs adjacent to St. Columbus College. The river flowing between white rocks captivates the visitors. Nestled between dense forests, this place is worth a visit during the winter.
Several families are visiting the area to welcome the New Year while bidding farewell to the old one. People say that despite its proximity to Hazaribagh city, this place was once a secret destination that is now being explored by visitors coming from various places. The ambience of the place gives the visitor immense peace of mind. The gurgling waters of the river and the natural beauty make the visit a special experience.
Hazaribagh's Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Anjan said, "Improved policing and the implementation of government schemes have led to development in the area. Major campaigns have been launched against Naxalites over the past five decades."
Several operations have been carried out in Hazaribagh that resulted in the killing and capture of many Naxalites. Recently, three hardcore Naxalites were killed in a Police encounter in Vishnugarh. Police action has led to the surrender of many Naxalites and their joining the mainstream of society. This has led to peace in the region.
One can witness the change that has come by looking at the tourists flocking to beautiful areas. In addition to the Lara River, areas like Barka Village are also emerging on the tourism map.
Churchu has witnessed several major operations against the Naxalites in the last decade. Authorities claim that Naxalism is a thing of the past now.
Observers say that there is a need to promote the tourist destinations in a way that the locals get employment and a sustainable livelihood. At the same time, there is a need to ensure that the environment of such destinations does not get spoiled. There has to be a balanced approach in promoting responsible tourism.
