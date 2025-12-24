ETV Bharat / state

Hazaribagh's Churchu Witnesses Transformation From A Naxal Area To Tourist Destination

Hazaribagh: Churchu block of Hazaribagh in Jharkhand has witnessed a transition from being a Naxal-affected area to a tourist destination. The abundant natural beauty, particularly the banks of the Lara River, has been attracting a large number of visitors. The place is high on the list of those visiting the area for the New Year celebrations.

The change is being attributed to administrative interventions and an improvement in policing. The Lara River flows at a distance of around 15 km from the district headquarters and is easily accessible via Churchu Road that runs adjacent to St. Columbus College. The river flowing between white rocks captivates the visitors. Nestled between dense forests, this place is worth a visit during the winter.

A view from Churchu in Jharkhand which has become a tourist destination (ETV Bharat)

Several families are visiting the area to welcome the New Year while bidding farewell to the old one. People say that despite its proximity to Hazaribagh city, this place was once a secret destination that is now being explored by visitors coming from various places. The ambience of the place gives the visitor immense peace of mind. The gurgling waters of the river and the natural beauty make the visit a special experience.