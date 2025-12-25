ETV Bharat / state

Christmas In Bengaluru Sends Message Of Unity As Leaders Of All Faiths Celebrate Together

Bengaluru: Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, witnessed a message of hope, warmth and shared humanity on Christmas Day as spiritual leaders, community representatives and thinkers from different faiths came together at the Good Shepherd Church in Murphy Town to celebrate the festival.

The gathering reflected the spirit of unity in diversity, with Christian clergy, Sikh and Muslim spiritual leaders, and Hindu community representatives cutting a Christmas cake together and exchanging greetings. The celebration carried emotions of joy, reassurance and a collective longing for peace at a time when many communities feel anxious during festivals.

Leaders from multiple religions shared the stage, underlining that Christmas is not only a religious occasion but also a reminder of compassion, coexistence and mutual respect. Rev. Fr. Christopher Whites said Christmas marked the birth of Jesus, Emmanuel, meaning God with us.

"Christmas brings peace, joy and hope. The angels announced his birth with the message of glory to God and peace on earth. We pray that Jesus enters our hearts, our families and our society, so that peace and happiness spread across the world," he said.

Christmas was celebrated in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

The atmosphere inside the church reflected these sentiments. Prayers, greetings and simple gestures carried emotional weight, reminding attendees that festivals are meant to bring people closer, heal divisions and renew faith in humanity.