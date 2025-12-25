Christmas In Bengaluru Sends Message Of Unity As Leaders Of All Faiths Celebrate Together
Christian clergy, Sikh and Muslim spiritual leaders, and Hindu community representatives together celebrated Christmas by cutting a cake.
Bengaluru: Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, witnessed a message of hope, warmth and shared humanity on Christmas Day as spiritual leaders, community representatives and thinkers from different faiths came together at the Good Shepherd Church in Murphy Town to celebrate the festival.
The gathering reflected the spirit of unity in diversity, with Christian clergy, Sikh and Muslim spiritual leaders, and Hindu community representatives cutting a Christmas cake together and exchanging greetings. The celebration carried emotions of joy, reassurance and a collective longing for peace at a time when many communities feel anxious during festivals.
Leaders from multiple religions shared the stage, underlining that Christmas is not only a religious occasion but also a reminder of compassion, coexistence and mutual respect. Rev. Fr. Christopher Whites said Christmas marked the birth of Jesus, Emmanuel, meaning God with us.
"Christmas brings peace, joy and hope. The angels announced his birth with the message of glory to God and peace on earth. We pray that Jesus enters our hearts, our families and our society, so that peace and happiness spread across the world," he said.
The atmosphere inside the church reflected these sentiments. Prayers, greetings and simple gestures carried emotional weight, reminding attendees that festivals are meant to bring people closer, heal divisions and renew faith in humanity.
Sufi Wali Ba Qadri, President of the All India Sufi Sant Organisation, spoke about India's long tradition of coexistence. He said people of different religions and languages had stood together during the freedom struggle, and that shared sacrifice laid the foundation of the nation. "Our ancestors shed their blood together so that we could live in freedom. Maintaining harmony today is our responsibility," he added.
He also condemned incidents of violence and intimidation carried out in the name of religion. "No holy book, whether the Gita, the Quran or the Bible, teaches hatred or violence. All of them speak about peace, love and compassion," he said.
"Sufi saints had always shown the path of humanity," he added.
Voices on unity, rights and responsibility
Dr Manpreet Singh, Member of the Karnataka Minorities Commission, highlighted the close relationship between Sikh and Christian communities. Recalling his school days, he spoke about the role of Christian institutions in education and social service. "Christian-run schools, hospitals and service organisations have contributed immensely to this country. They have taught discipline, service and care for the poor," he said. He said a united India could not be destabilised by internal or external forces.
Dr Yoonus Jones, President of All India Christian Unity, used the occasion to express concern over disturbances faced by Christians during Christmas. As candles were lit and greetings exchanged, the celebration ended on an emotional note.
