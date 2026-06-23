ETV Bharat / state

Christian Community Stages Protest In Chhattisgarh's Durg, Seeks Action Over Alleged Misconduct With Women

Durg: Members of the Christian community gathered outside Padmanabhpur police station in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, demanding the arrest of persons accused of allegedly misbehaving with women from the community. A large police force was deployed at the spot as community members attempted to lay siege to the police station as part of their protest on Monday.

The matter is linked to a dispute that took place at a religious site in the same police station area last week, where members of a Hindu organisation and the Christian community were involved in an altercation.

Following complaints from both sides, police registered cases and initiated an investigation. However, members of the Christian community alleged that no proper action had been taken so far.

A large number of protesters reached the police station to stage a demonstration. Due to heavy police deployment and barricading arrangements, they were unable to proceed towards the police station premises and instead gathered at a nearby ground, where they offered prayers and sang songs.

A representative of the Christian community alleged that members of a Hindu organisation had entered a religious site a few days ago, created a disturbance and misbehaved with women belonging to the community. Complaints were subsequently lodged by both sides at the police station.