Christian Community Stages Protest In Chhattisgarh's Durg, Seeks Action Over Alleged Misconduct With Women
Community members alleged delays in the investigation and sought immediate action against those accused in the case.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Durg: Members of the Christian community gathered outside Padmanabhpur police station in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, demanding the arrest of persons accused of allegedly misbehaving with women from the community. A large police force was deployed at the spot as community members attempted to lay siege to the police station as part of their protest on Monday.
The matter is linked to a dispute that took place at a religious site in the same police station area last week, where members of a Hindu organisation and the Christian community were involved in an altercation.
Following complaints from both sides, police registered cases and initiated an investigation. However, members of the Christian community alleged that no proper action had been taken so far.
A large number of protesters reached the police station to stage a demonstration. Due to heavy police deployment and barricading arrangements, they were unable to proceed towards the police station premises and instead gathered at a nearby ground, where they offered prayers and sang songs.
A representative of the Christian community alleged that members of a Hindu organisation had entered a religious site a few days ago, created a disturbance and misbehaved with women belonging to the community. Complaints were subsequently lodged by both sides at the police station.
“Despite complaints being registered from both parties, no action has been taken so far against those who allegedly misbehaved with the women. Therefore, members of the community staged a protest outside the police station today,” Christian community member Pradeep Dubey said.
Durg Rural Additional Superintendent of Police Manishankar Chandra said police had registered cases based on complaints from both sides and taken up the matter for investigation.
“Members of the Christian community had come seeking action in the matter. They have been assured that appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the investigation,” Chandra said.
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