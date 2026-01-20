ETV Bharat / state

Exclusive | Dialogue Only Way Forward: NC MP Rules Out Confrontation With Centre On Jammu Kashmir Statehood

Srinagar: The ruling National Conference prefers dialogue over confrontation with New Delhi over the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, says party's Rajya Sabha member Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, who calls this course a 'strategic patience' by the Omar Abdullah-led UT government.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, the senior NC leader stated that the time was "not right" for protesting against the central government’s delay in restoring statehood.

"Protests have been happening (in Kashmir) since 1990s. Guns came here and one lakh people died. Many mothers lost their sons. But what did we get out of it? Protests are not an option at this stage, and talks are the only solution. Ultimately, issues are resolved at the table. Dialogue prevails over confrontation. We have to walk strategically. Our CM and NC president are talking to them (centre). I don’t think it is right to protest," he said.

Ramzan, who hails from north Kashmir’s Handwara, was inducted into Parliament for the first time after being elected to the Rajya Sabha in October 2025.

Last year on December 16, Ramzan led a three-member delegation of NC parliamentarians to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The memorandum carried four demands, including restoration of Statehood, notification of business rules for demarcation of powers between Lok Bhawan and elected government, shifting of prisoners, and harassment of Kashmiris working or studying in other states.

Ramzan claimed Shah assured him that they would frame a policy on shifting back local prisoners who are lodged in jails outside Jammu and Kashmir.

"We told him that many prisoners lack legal assistance and families can't meet them as they are poor. People with minor offences who have served 5-6 years in jail should be released and those arrested for major crimes can be shifted to Kashmir.

Courts can decide their cases and their parents can provide them legal assistance. By and large, he agreed with us… We got the impression that these demands could be fulfilled before the new year. We are expecting some development on it soon. He told us that the government will frame a policy under which prisoners will be shifted to Jammu and Kashmir," the senior NC leader said.

He expressed optimism that 2026 will be better than the previous year and claimed the party was committed to fulfilling all promises it made in its manifesto before the elections.

On the power sharing between J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah in governing the UT, Ramzan said the L-G exercises "extensive authority" over bureaucracy, while the elected government operates with limited powers.

"The L-G not only holds control over law and order, but all bureaucrats, including IAS, IPS and IFS officers who are the heads of the departments. These officials, in turn, control the lower bureaucracy, leaving the elected government with little to no administrative authority. We find ourselves unable to implement policies effectively because the bureaucracy does not fall under the control of the Chief Minister or the Ministers. All administrative heads are IAS or IFS officers whose transfers and postings are controlled exclusively by the LG,” he said.