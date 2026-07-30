ETV Bharat / state

Chota Rajan Gets 7 Years' Imprisonment In Passport Forgery Case: CBI

New Delhi: A special CBI court in Chennai on Thursday sentenced gangster Chota Rajan to seven years’ imprisonment for obtaining a passport on the basis of forged documents, officials said.

The agency achieved the conviction of Rajan, who assumed the identity of Vijaya Kadam by submitting false documents such as a transfer certificate from school, ration card, etc., after a 22-year protracted legal battle. “The convict, Chota Rajan, is presently lodged in Tihar Jail, New Delhi, where he is already undergoing rigorous imprisonment for life,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency began its probe on March 19, 2002, after registering an FIR on the allegations that the accused applied for and obtained a passport by submitting forged documents, thereby cheating the Regional Passport Office, Chennai.