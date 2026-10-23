ETV Bharat / state

Chorbagan Stampede Primarily Due To Human Error, Says Bengal CM Suvendu

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said the Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede that claimed 19 lives was primarily due to human error, describing the loss of lives as "very painful".

Adhikari made the remarks after visiting the residences of two victims, Shubham Sonkar at Bagmari in Manicktala and Mithu Mondal in Shyampukur, to meet their bereaved families and assure them of assistance.

"The stampede was primarily due to human error. The rest will be probed by the retired judge who has been given the responsibility of the investigation. The police will assist her, and witnesses will give their testimonies. The report will be submitted within three months," the chief minister said.

He said the state government would implement the recommendations of the inquiry and make the findings public. "The state will implement whatever recommendations are made. The government will immediately place the report before the Assembly, provide it to reporters and make it available in the public domain," Adhikari said.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, he said, "It is my responsibility to stand beside the families. I have assured them of all possible assistance. I would also like to thank the private agencies and political organisations that have stood by the families."

He said he had also spoken to the victims' neighbours and urged them to extend support to the families during the difficult period.

"I also spoke to the neighbours and urged them to stand beside the families, both mentally and physically, so that they do not feel left out during this time," he said.

Highlighting the scale of Durga Puja celebrations across the state, Adhikari said around 66,000 pujas were organised, of which 58,000 received grants from the state government.