ETV Bharat / state

Choose Either Abhishek Or Me: Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee Serves Ultimatum To Mamata

Kolkata: In a dramatic development, veteran Trinamool Congress MP and senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday refrained from appearing on behalf of the party's general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee in the Calcutta High Court in a case, giving an ultimatum to party chief Mamata Banerjee to choose between him and Abhishek.

A petition by Abhishek Banerjee challenged the summons by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the legislators' signature mismatch case, seeking interim protection from coercive police action, including arrest. Following Kalyan Banerjee's decision, Abhishek was represented by advocate Ayan Bhattacharya at the single-judge vacation bench of Justice Kaushik Chanda.

Kalyan Banerjee told media persons that his decision to refrain from representing Abhishek Banerjee not just in this particular case but in any other cases has been prompted by the latter's arrogant behaviour towards him. He also said that Abhishek Banerjee had not got over his arrogant nature despite being the main architect of Trinamool Congress' landslide defeat in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly polls.