Choose Either Abhishek Or Me: Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee Serves Ultimatum To Mamata
The senior advocate also refrained from appearing on behalf of the party's general secretary in the Calcutta High Court in the legislators' signature mismatch case.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Kolkata: In a dramatic development, veteran Trinamool Congress MP and senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday refrained from appearing on behalf of the party's general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee in the Calcutta High Court in a case, giving an ultimatum to party chief Mamata Banerjee to choose between him and Abhishek.
A petition by Abhishek Banerjee challenged the summons by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the legislators' signature mismatch case, seeking interim protection from coercive police action, including arrest. Following Kalyan Banerjee's decision, Abhishek was represented by advocate Ayan Bhattacharya at the single-judge vacation bench of Justice Kaushik Chanda.
Kalyan Banerjee told media persons that his decision to refrain from representing Abhishek Banerjee not just in this particular case but in any other cases has been prompted by the latter's arrogant behaviour towards him. He also said that Abhishek Banerjee had not got over his arrogant nature despite being the main architect of Trinamool Congress' landslide defeat in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly polls.
"I have decided to refrain from any legal matters concerning Abhishek Banerjee. His continuing arrogance is unimaginable. Yesterday (Wednesday), I raised his matter at the bench of Justice Chanda and pleaded for an urgent hearing. Accordingly, Thursday was fixed. But last night, he called up my son and said that some other advocate, who is much junior to me in the legal profession, will represent him at the hearing on Thursday," Banerjee told media persons.
It is learnt that Kalyan Banerjee's son, Shirshanya Banerjee, also a practising advocate, as well as his other junior, will also not remain associated with any legal matter concerning Abhishek Banerjee. Kalyan Banerjee also said he would give an ultimatum to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to choose between Abhishek Banerjee and others who are still loyal to her.
"I have been in the legal profession for the last 45 years. I will not tolerate Abhishek Banerjee's arrogance. So, I will tell Mamata Banerjee to choose between Abhishek and us. He is solely responsible for the current pathetic condition of Trinamool Congress. But still he is equally arrogant as he was before," Banerjee said.
Also Read