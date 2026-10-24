ETV Bharat / state

Chloroform Leak At Telangana's Saraka Laboratories Leaves Two Workers Dead; Several Hospitalised

Chloroform Leak At Telangana's Saraka Laboratories Leaves Two Workers Dead; Several Hospitalised ( ETV Bharat )

Jinnaram: At least two workers died and several others were hospitalised after a chloroform leak at Saraka Laboratories in Gaddapotharam industrial area of ​​Jinnaram mandal in Telangana's Sangareddy district.

The incident, which occurred in the Production Unit-2, came to light Friday night after a case was registered at the local police station.

According to Jinnaram CI Nagarjuna Goud, the victims have been identified as P Sudarshan Rao (44), a shift in-charge from Srikakulam district, and Keelaparthi Balaji (29), a worker from Vizianagaram district, with both of them losing consciousness after inhaling chemical fumes. As per officials, the leak occurred at around 11:15 PM in Production Unit-2, and went unnoticed at the time. "Sudarshan Rao and Balaji, who were present in the facility, inhaled the fumes and lost consciousness. Other workers noticed and rushed them to a private hospital in Suraram, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Several others, including operator Goka Prasad; supervisors Asireddy Krishna Reddy and Nimna Ganesh; helpers Anvesh Reddy and Ravi Thun; and P Yugandhar Reddy, a trainee safety junior, also fell ill and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital," said Goud. Police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Sudarshan Rao's wife, Sarojini.