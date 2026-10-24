Chloroform Leak At Telangana's Saraka Laboratories Leaves Two Workers Dead; Several Hospitalised
Pollution Control Board officials informed that orders have been issued to shut down Saraka Laboratories, where chloroform leak led to the deaths of two individuals.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Jinnaram: At least two workers died and several others were hospitalised after a chloroform leak at Saraka Laboratories in Gaddapotharam industrial area of Jinnaram mandal in Telangana's Sangareddy district.
The incident, which occurred in the Production Unit-2, came to light Friday night after a case was registered at the local police station.
According to Jinnaram CI Nagarjuna Goud, the victims have been identified as P Sudarshan Rao (44), a shift in-charge from Srikakulam district, and Keelaparthi Balaji (29), a worker from Vizianagaram district, with both of them losing consciousness after inhaling chemical fumes.
As per officials, the leak occurred at around 11:15 PM in Production Unit-2, and went unnoticed at the time. "Sudarshan Rao and Balaji, who were present in the facility, inhaled the fumes and lost consciousness. Other workers noticed and rushed them to a private hospital in Suraram, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Several others, including operator Goka Prasad; supervisors Asireddy Krishna Reddy and Nimna Ganesh; helpers Anvesh Reddy and Ravi Thun; and P Yugandhar Reddy, a trainee safety junior, also fell ill and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital," said Goud.
Police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Sudarshan Rao's wife, Sarojini.
The industrial unit's management has agreed to provide a compensation of Rs 70 lakh to each of the families of the deceased.
Upon learning of the accident, MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy arrived at the facility and expressed strong indignation when the police initially prevented him from entering the premises. Following discussions over the phone with the company's management, the chairman agreed to provide Rs 70 lakh compensation.
Meanwhile, Madhuri, the Executive Engineer (EE) of Pollution Control Board (PCB) in Ramachandrapuram, stated that the PCB has issued orders on Friday to shut down Saraka Laboratories, where chloroform leak led to the deaths of two individuals.
On the other hand, former Minister and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao described the death of two workers as a "profound tragedy" and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families. He urged the government to ensure the injured receive high-quality medical care and announce an ex-gratia of Rs one crore for the families of the deceased. In a statement issued on Friday regarding the incident, Harish Rao called for a comprehensive investigation and demanded strict action against the company’s management, holding them responsible for the accident.
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