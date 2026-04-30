ETV Bharat / state

24 Hospitalised After Chlorine Gas Leaks At Defunct Water Purification Plant In Pune

Pune: At least 24 persons, including two fire services personnel, had to be hospitalised after a chlorine gas leakage at Kondhwa in Pune post midnight on Thursday, fire officials said.

The leak originated from an abandoned tank containing chlorine at a defunct water purification plant godown in the Gangadham area around 1 am, they said.

"Following the leak and the subsequent spread of gas, residents in the vicinity complained of breathlessness. Upon receiving the call, fire teams were dispatched. Several citizens were evacuated, and the leaking tank was patched using safety equipment," PTI quoted a fire official as saying.

During the operation, 22 local residents and two fire personnel complained of breathlessness and were rushed to the hospital, he said.