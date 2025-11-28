Chittorgarh's 'Goldman' Kanji Receives Rs 5 Crore Threat Call In Name Of Gangster Rohit Godara
After a threatening call demanding Rs 5 crore, police named Rahul Rinwa and Rohit Godara in the case and deployed security at Kanji's residence.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST
Chittorgarh: Kanhaiyalal Khatik, popularly known as Kanji or the "Goldman" of Chittorgarh, has reported receiving a threatening phone call demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore. The caller claimed to be from the Rohit Godara gang, a known criminal group linked to several cases in Rajasthan.
According to police officials, the threat call was made on Wednesday night. However, Kanji informed the Rajasthan Police on Thursday evening that the unknown caller warned him of dire consequences if he failed to pay the ransom. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered at the Kotwali Police Station, and a probe is underway, police said.
Station Officer Tulsiram Prajapat confirmed that Kanji, son of Sohanlal Khatik and a resident of Gandhi Nagar, lodged a complaint late on Thursday. The police have named Rahil Rinwa and Rohot Godara in the FIR. Investigators are tracing the mobile number used for the threatening calls to identify the person behind them.
Rajasthan Police have increased security around Kanji's residence. Police teams have been deployed to ensure his safety and monitor any suspicious activity. The increased security comes after officials received additional information suggesting that the threat could be serious.
Who is Kanji, the "Goldman" of Chittorgarh?
Kanhaiyalal Khatik first ran a small fruit business before expanding into wholesale trading. As his business grew, he explored other ventures as well. Over time, he developed a unique habit of wearing heavy gold jewellery, which earned him names like 'Goldman'.
Kanji is known for wearing two to three kilograms of gold, attracting attention wherever he goes. People often take photos with him. He is also associated with the BJP.
Also Read