Chittorgarh's 'Goldman' Kanji Receives Rs 5 Crore Threat Call In Name Of Gangster Rohit Godara

Chittorgarh: Kanhaiyalal Khatik, popularly known as Kanji or the "Goldman" of Chittorgarh, has reported receiving a threatening phone call demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore. The caller claimed to be from the Rohit Godara gang, a known criminal group linked to several cases in Rajasthan.

According to police officials, the threat call was made on Wednesday night. However, Kanji informed the Rajasthan Police on Thursday evening that the unknown caller warned him of dire consequences if he failed to pay the ransom. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered at the Kotwali Police Station, and a probe is underway, police said.

Station Officer Tulsiram Prajapat confirmed that Kanji, son of Sohanlal Khatik and a resident of Gandhi Nagar, lodged a complaint late on Thursday. The police have named Rahil Rinwa and Rohot Godara in the FIR. Investigators are tracing the mobile number used for the threatening calls to identify the person behind them.

Rajasthan Police have increased security around Kanji's residence. Police teams have been deployed to ensure his safety and monitor any suspicious activity. The increased security comes after officials received additional information suggesting that the threat could be serious.