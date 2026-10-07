Chittorgarh Woman Councillor Demonstrates Grit By Picking Up Pen At The Age Of 50
When Anchi Bai arrived to take the Navbharat Literacy Examination on Sunday, everyone's attention was riveted on her
Published : October 7, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Chittorgarh: Anchi Bai, the newly elected councillor of Bhoikheda Ward of Chittorgarh’s Municipal Council, is writing a story of grit and resilience. She picked up the pen at the age of 50 so that she could sign the documents instead of putting a thumb impression on them.
When her husband passed away after leaving behind a two-and-a-half-year-old son, she raised the child by growing vegetables on her ancestral land and selling them in the market. She never attended school, only affixing her thumbprint when necessary. However, when she became a councillor and needed to sign, she learned to write from the staff at Bhoikheda School.
Anchi Bai, who defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Phula Bai Bhoi by 126 votes on a Congress ticket on the seat reserved for other backward castes (OBC) women appeared for the Navbharat Literacy Examination on Sunday. She wanted to send across a message to the residents that they would not face any problem and their documents would be duly signed by her instead of a thumb impression.
On growing up, the son worked as a labourer to support his mother. Today, he is 29 years old. In order to support the household, she also opened a small grocery store at home.
Bhoikheda constitutes Ward No. 56 of the Municipal Council. Although a part of the city limits, it is primarily rural in nature where most of the families earn their livelihood by growing vegetables and selling them in the market. Since Anchi Bai comes from that background, she understands the plight of the people.
Her son, Mohan Bhoi, explained, "A new challenge emerged after her victory. After becoming a councillor, she was required to sign files. Till then she had always used the thumbprint where required. She accepted this challenge.”
He said that his mother didn't let illiteracy become a weakness. The staff at Bhoikheda School taught her to sign. Gradually, she learnt to write her name, and now she's signing documents.
When Anchi Bai arrived to take the Navbharat Literacy Examination, everyone's attention was riveted on her. Mohan explained that the Congress had lost on the Bhoikheda seat on three consecutive occasions and no one was willing to contest the election on its platform. Since he was regularly attending Congress meetings, the ward residents came to his house and suggested nominating his mother, Anchi Bai, as the seat was reserved for women.
This led to her getting the Congress ticket and contest the election where she defeated her nearest rival from the BJP.
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