ETV Bharat / state

Chittorgarh Woman Councillor Demonstrates Grit By Picking Up Pen At The Age Of 50

Anchi Bai (left) with her son Mohan Bhoi ( Etv Bharat )

Chittorgarh: Anchi Bai, the newly elected councillor of Bhoikheda Ward of Chittorgarh’s Municipal Council, is writing a story of grit and resilience. She picked up the pen at the age of 50 so that she could sign the documents instead of putting a thumb impression on them.

When her husband passed away after leaving behind a two-and-a-half-year-old son, she raised the child by growing vegetables on her ancestral land and selling them in the market. She never attended school, only affixing her thumbprint when necessary. However, when she became a councillor and needed to sign, she learned to write from the staff at Bhoikheda School. Anchi Bai at her shop in Chittorgarh (ETV Bharat) Anchi Bai, who defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Phula Bai Bhoi by 126 votes on a Congress ticket on the seat reserved for other backward castes (OBC) women appeared for the Navbharat Literacy Examination on Sunday. She wanted to send across a message to the residents that they would not face any problem and their documents would be duly signed by her instead of a thumb impression. On growing up, the son worked as a labourer to support his mother. Today, he is 29 years old. In order to support the household, she also opened a small grocery store at home.