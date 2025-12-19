Rajasthan: Woman Kills Husband With Axe, Jumps Into Well, Saved By Villagers
Woman killed husband with axe, now in police custody. Video of her clinging to a rock in the well goes viral.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST
Chittorgarh: A woman murdered her husband in the Rawatbhata police station area of the district on Friday. She severed his head from his body with an axe. Later, the woman jumped into a well to commit suicide, but was rescued by villagers.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Rawatbhata police arrived at the scene and arrested the woman. Her husband's body was taken to Rawatbhata hospital for post-mortem examination.
Rawatbhata Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shankar Lal Meena said that on Friday, they received information about a murder in Thamlava village, which falls under the police station's jurisdiction. Villagers reported that a woman had killed her husband and then jumped into a well, but was still alive. Following this information, Rawatbhata police reached the spot. The police investigation revealed that Mohan Gurjar, a resident of the village, had been murdered by his wife, Ladbai.
Ladbai had attacked her husband on his neck with an axe, severing his head from his body. The DSP said that after killing her husband, Ladbai jumped into a well, but when neighbours learned about it, they lowered a rope into the well and pulled her out. The DSP said that the deceased's body has been kept in the mortuary of Rawatbhata Hospital. An investigation is underway to determine why the wife murdered her husband.
When people learned that Ladbai had jumped into the well, villagers looked inside and found her clinging to a rock. Some of them also made a video of this. Later, they pulled her out with a rope. The police, who arrived at the scene, arrested her. The video of the woman clinging to the rock in the well was shared by villagers on social media, and has gone viral.
