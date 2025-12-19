ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Woman Kills Husband With Axe, Jumps Into Well, Saved By Villagers

Chittorgarh: A woman murdered her husband in the Rawatbhata police station area of ​​the district on Friday. She severed his head from his body with an axe. Later, the woman jumped into a well to commit suicide, but was rescued by villagers.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Rawatbhata police arrived at the scene and arrested the woman. Her husband's body was taken to Rawatbhata hospital for post-mortem examination.

Rawatbhata Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shankar Lal Meena said that on Friday, they received information about a murder in Thamlava village, which falls under the police station's jurisdiction. Villagers reported that a woman had killed her husband and then jumped into a well, but was still alive. Following this information, Rawatbhata police reached the spot. The police investigation revealed that Mohan Gurjar, a resident of the village, had been murdered by his wife, Ladbai.