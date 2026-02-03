ETV Bharat / state

Chittorgarh: Minor Gets 20-Year Jail Term In 2018 POCSO Case

Chittorgarh: A Special Pocso Court in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Tuesday convicted a minor in the 2018 rape case of a 3.5-year-old-old girl and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment. ​​A fine of Rs 1.40 lakh was also imposed on him. The accused had previously appealed against a life sentence in the Rajasthan High Court.

Special public prosecutor Shivraj Singh Rathore said the incident took place on March 6, 2018, when the minor girl was abducted and raped in the Bhadesar police station area. The assault left her with serious injuries. Bhadesar Station House Officer Himanshu Singh Rajawat arrested the accused swiftly, investigated the case and filed a charge sheet within a short time.