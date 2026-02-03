Chittorgarh: Minor Gets 20-Year Jail Term In 2018 POCSO Case
The accused had appealed against the court's 2019 life imprisonment vedict in the Rajasthan High Court, which had referred the case to the Juvenile Board.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Chittorgarh: A Special Pocso Court in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Tuesday convicted a minor in the 2018 rape case of a 3.5-year-old-old girl and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment. A fine of Rs 1.40 lakh was also imposed on him. The accused had previously appealed against a life sentence in the Rajasthan High Court.
Special public prosecutor Shivraj Singh Rathore said the incident took place on March 6, 2018, when the minor girl was abducted and raped in the Bhadesar police station area. The assault left her with serious injuries. Bhadesar Station House Officer Himanshu Singh Rajawat arrested the accused swiftly, investigated the case and filed a charge sheet within a short time.
"On February 20, 2019, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The accused filed a petition against the sentence in the Rajasthan High Court, which referred the case to the Juvenile Justice Board for hearing as the accused was a minor. Considering the seriousness of the crime, the Board again referred the case back to the POCSO Court for hearing," Rathore added.
He further said during the hearing in the POCSO Court, the prosecution presented 23 witnesses and 40 documents. "Judge Shahnaz Parveen found the accused guilty and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 under Section 363, 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 under Section 307, and 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh under Sections 3/4 of the POCSO Act," he added.
