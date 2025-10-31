Chittoor Mayor Couple Murder Case Verdict: Five Men Sentenced To Death Penality
Published : October 31, 2025 at 1:19 PM IST
Chittoor: Five men were sentenced to death in the Chittoor Mayor couple murder case, marking a dramatic conclusion to a high-profile crime that stunned Andhra Pradesh a decade ago. The Sixth Additional District Sessions Court in Chittoor, presided by Judge N. Srinivasa Rao, pronounced the death penalty for five convicts on Friday.
On November 17, 2015, then-Chittoor Mayor Katari Anuradha and her husband, Katari Mohan, who also served as Telugu Desam Party district vice-president, were brutally killed inside the Chittoor Municipal Corporation office.
The convicted individuals are Katari Mohan’s nephew Sriram Chandrasekhar alias Chintu (A1), Govinda Swami Srinivasaiah Venkatachalapathy alias Venkatesh (A2), Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jayareddy (A3), Manjunath alias Manju (A4), and Muniratnam Venkatesh (A5).
The Court found that the primary accused, Chintu, driven by personal, financial, and political disputes, conspired with the others.
The group entered the office wearing burqas and armed with guns and knives. Anuradha was shot while lying on the ground, and Mohan was hacked to death; he succumbed to injuries the same day at Vellore CMC Hospital.
The court’s ruling is seen as a major milestone in Andhra Pradesh's criminal justice history, given the gravity and nature of the crime. It delivers closure to a case that deeply impacted local politics and the Chittoor community.
Legal Proceedings and Verdict Details
Initially, 23 people were named as accused. Kasaram Ramesh (A22) was excluded from the charges after his petition was accepted. S Srinivasachari (A21) passed away during the trial.
The final number of accused stood at 21. Of these, five were found guilty of direct involvement in the double murder.
Attempts to kill a third individual, Veluri Satish Kumar Naidu, led to additional convictions for attempt to murder.
The remaining 16, suspected of supporting the killers with weapons, shelter, and funds, were acquitted due to lack of evidence.
The trial was lengthy, spanning ten years, 352 postponements, and the examination of 130 witnesses.
Jayaprakash Reddy (A3) and Manjunath (A4) have remained incarcerated since their arrest.
Following the finalisation of the death verdict, all five convicts will be transferred to Kadapa jail after completing medical evaluations.
