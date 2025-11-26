ETV Bharat / state

Chitradurga Murugha Mutt Seer Acquitted In First POCSO Case For Lack Of Evidence

Chitradurga: Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the seer of Chitradurga's Sri Murugha Mutt, has been acquitted in a case filed under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) due to lack of evidence.

The Second Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Gangadharappa Channabasappa Hadapad announced the verdict on Wednesday. This is the first POCSO case that was filed against the seer while the second one is still pending in the high court. The final arguments were heard on November 18 and the order was reserved.

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was earlier produced in court, left the premises after the verdict. He, however, refused to respond to media persons. A large number of devotees had gathered at the court premises and celebrated after the verdict.