Chitradurga Murugha Mutt Seer Acquitted In First POCSO Case For Lack Of Evidence
Based on complaint of two minor girls of an institution under Chitradurga Mutt, its seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was arrested under POCSO charges in 2022.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 5:53 PM IST
Chitradurga: Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the seer of Chitradurga's Sri Murugha Mutt, has been acquitted in a case filed under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) due to lack of evidence.
The Second Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Gangadharappa Channabasappa Hadapad announced the verdict on Wednesday. This is the first POCSO case that was filed against the seer while the second one is still pending in the high court. The final arguments were heard on November 18 and the order was reserved.
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was earlier produced in court, left the premises after the verdict. He, however, refused to respond to media persons. A large number of devotees had gathered at the court premises and celebrated after the verdict.
Hulikunte Jitendra, known as the seer's close aide, told ETV Bharat, "We always had complete faith on Sharanaru. When any accusation comes, we have to wait for the verdict. Our faith in Murugha seer has increased. He is as holy as the Ganga," he said.
This POCSO case was registered on August 26, 2022 after two minor girls from an institution associated with Murugha Mutt complained against five persons, including the seer, at the Nazarbad police station in Mysuru. After this, the case was transferred to the Chitradurga Rural police station and Sharanaru was arrested on September 1, 2022.
During the investigation, statements were recorded from officials, witnesses and complainants.
