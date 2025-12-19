ETV Bharat / state

Chital Translocation To Resume This Winter From Keoladeo National Park To Rajasthan Tiger Reserves

Bharatpur: In what can be termed as a major boost to Rajasthan’s wildlife conservation efforts, the relocation of 500 Chitals (spotted deer) from the world-famous Keoladeo National Park (Ghana Bird Sanctuary) to Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve and Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve is all set to take place this winter. With favourable weather conditions, 250 deer for each reserve have been earmarked, which will reduce ecological pressure on Keoladeo.

The relocation will also strengthen the prey base for tigers and other carnivores in Rajasthan’s expanding tiger landscapes. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Keoladeo is globally renowned for birdlife, hosting hundreds of resident and migratory species. However, the increase in the Chital population has become a growing concern for the park’s fragile ecosystem.

Chital Translocation To Resume From Keoladeo National Park To Rajasthan Tiger Reserves (ETV Bharat)

Keoladeo National Park Director Chetan Kumar B.V. said the park currently has around 2,500 Chital, far exceeding its ecological carrying capacity. The translocation process, which had started a few months back was paused during the monsoon due to safety issues. "We will now resume as winter provides ideal conditions for animal movement. Moderate temperatures and post-monsoon greenery are conducive and will ensure adequate food availability for the relocated animals,” the Director said.

As is the practice, the Chital will be captured using the Boma technique, a scientifically proven and humane method which had originally developed in South Africa. In this technique, animals are gradually led into large temporary enclosures where they undergo health checks before being transported in specially designed vehicles.