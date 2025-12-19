Chital Translocation To Resume This Winter From Keoladeo National Park To Rajasthan Tiger Reserves
With Chital population exceeding the park’s carrying capacity, authorities have decided to resume deer translocation from Keoladeo, which will benefit bird habitat and tiger reserves.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 11:11 AM IST
Bharatpur: In what can be termed as a major boost to Rajasthan’s wildlife conservation efforts, the relocation of 500 Chitals (spotted deer) from the world-famous Keoladeo National Park (Ghana Bird Sanctuary) to Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve and Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve is all set to take place this winter. With favourable weather conditions, 250 deer for each reserve have been earmarked, which will reduce ecological pressure on Keoladeo.
The relocation will also strengthen the prey base for tigers and other carnivores in Rajasthan’s expanding tiger landscapes. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Keoladeo is globally renowned for birdlife, hosting hundreds of resident and migratory species. However, the increase in the Chital population has become a growing concern for the park’s fragile ecosystem.
Keoladeo National Park Director Chetan Kumar B.V. said the park currently has around 2,500 Chital, far exceeding its ecological carrying capacity. The translocation process, which had started a few months back was paused during the monsoon due to safety issues. "We will now resume as winter provides ideal conditions for animal movement. Moderate temperatures and post-monsoon greenery are conducive and will ensure adequate food availability for the relocated animals,” the Director said.
As is the practice, the Chital will be captured using the Boma technique, a scientifically proven and humane method which had originally developed in South Africa. In this technique, animals are gradually led into large temporary enclosures where they undergo health checks before being transported in specially designed vehicles.
A dedicated team of veterinarians, forest officials, and wildlife experts will be overseeing the entire operation to minimise stress and prevent injuries. Officials said the technique has already been used successfully in earlier phases of the translocation programme.
Wildlife experts opine that it is important to maintain a balanced herbivore population for any protected area. The excessive number of Chital in Keoladeo has led to overgrazing of grasslands, degradation of shrub cover and increased pressure on water resources. All this has affected soil fertility, water retention and overall biodiversity.
Since Chitals are bulk-grazers, they compete with other herbivores like sambar and nilgai, which indirectly impacts bird habitats that depend on healthy vegetation. Officials are sure the relocation will ease ecological stress in Keoladeo and help restore favourable conditions for its unique avifauna.
Earlier, 543 Chital deer were successfully relocated, including 400 to Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve and 143 to Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve. Forest officials confirmed that the animals adapted well to their new habitats and are contributing positively to local biodiversity.
Officials also said such translocations will help strengthen Rajasthan’s tiger conservation strategy by ensuring a sustainable prey base and promoting long-term ecological stability.
