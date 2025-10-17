Public Healthcare Reform: A Karnataka Hospital Sets New Benchmark For Hygiene
Patients, doctors, and donors welcome the innovative step to ensure cleanliness and comfort in government hospitals.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 11:29 PM IST
Hubballi: At a time when government hospitals often face criticism over poor hygiene and lack of maintenance, a public hospital in Hubballi–Dharwad has set an example worth emulating.
The Chitaguppi Hospital under the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation has introduced a unique system of changing bed sheets daily, with each day assigned a specific colour. This is the first such experiment in the state.
Beginning next Monday, patients’ beds will be covered with seven different coloured bed sheets — one for each day of the week: light green on Sunday, brown on Monday, red on Tuesday, dark green on Wednesday, blue on Thursday, pink on Friday, and violet on Saturday.
Donated by Patient’s Family After Recovery
The initiative has been made possible through the donation of 500 bed sheets and matching pillow covers worth around Rs 2 lakh by the family of Fatima Dawood, a resident of Mantur Road in Hubballi. Fatima had been admitted to the hospital for kidney, heart, and leg ailments and underwent surgery there. Grateful for the care and treatment she received, her family decided to contribute to improving hospital hygiene and patient comfort.
Each bed sheet carries the name of the day to ensure the proper colour rotation throughout the week.
Hospital Administration Ensures Cleanliness
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Chitaguppi Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sridhar Dandappanavar said, “Patients coming to government hospitals often complain that bed sheets are not changed regularly and hygiene is neglected. To address this, we decided to change bed sheets and pillow covers every day and label them according to the days of the week. This way, cleanliness and comfort can be maintained without confusion.”
He added that the initiative would also help create a pleasant environment in the wards. “A clean and colourful atmosphere has a positive psychological impact on patients. This plan had been under consideration for nearly a year,” he said.
A 30-kg washing machine has been purchased under the Smart City Project to handle the daily laundry. Old bed sheets are being sent to other hospitals under the corporation for reuse where possible. A special team has also been formed to monitor washing and hygiene standards.
Community Support and Government Aid
Dr. Dandappanavar expressed gratitude to the donors who have consistently supported the hospital’s efforts to improve facilities without putting additional burden on the government. “Over the past two years, donors have provided medical equipment and instruments worth around ₹2 crore,” he said.
The washing machine, he added, was donated under the MPLAD fund by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. The hospital staff will handle the daily change and washing schedule. Each bed sheet will be reused only after a seven-day cleaning cycle, ensuring proper rotation and maintenance.
A Model for Other Hospitals
According to Dr. Dandappanavar, this is the first hospital in Karnataka to adopt such a system, inspired by a similar practice followed in a few hospitals in Kerala. “Neither any government nor private hospital in the state has implemented a colour-coded bed sheet system like this. We hope this inspires others to follow,” he said.
With its seven-colour hygiene system, Chitaguppi Hospital is proving that innovation and cleanliness can go hand in hand — even in public healthcare facilities often dismissed for their shortcomings.
Read more