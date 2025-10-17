ETV Bharat / state

Public Healthcare Reform: A Karnataka Hospital Sets New Benchmark For Hygiene

Hubballi: At a time when government hospitals often face criticism over poor hygiene and lack of maintenance, a public hospital in Hubballi–Dharwad has set an example worth emulating.

The Chitaguppi Hospital under the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation has introduced a unique system of changing bed sheets daily, with each day assigned a specific colour. This is the first such experiment in the state.

Beginning next Monday, patients’ beds will be covered with seven different coloured bed sheets — one for each day of the week: light green on Sunday, brown on Monday, red on Tuesday, dark green on Wednesday, blue on Thursday, pink on Friday, and violet on Saturday.

Donated by Patient’s Family After Recovery

The initiative has been made possible through the donation of 500 bed sheets and matching pillow covers worth around Rs 2 lakh by the family of Fatima Dawood, a resident of Mantur Road in Hubballi. Fatima had been admitted to the hospital for kidney, heart, and leg ailments and underwent surgery there. Grateful for the care and treatment she received, her family decided to contribute to improving hospital hygiene and patient comfort.

Each bed sheet carries the name of the day to ensure the proper colour rotation throughout the week.

Hospital Administration Ensures Cleanliness

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Chitaguppi Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sridhar Dandappanavar said, “Patients coming to government hospitals often complain that bed sheets are not changed regularly and hygiene is neglected. To address this, we decided to change bed sheets and pillow covers every day and label them according to the days of the week. This way, cleanliness and comfort can be maintained without confusion.”