Chirag Paswan Slams Grand Alliance, Younger Brother After Casting Vote In Bihar's Khagaria
Chirag said the Grand Alliance has been making excuses and must approach the court if they find something wrong in functioning of democracy.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 3:06 PM IST
Khagaria: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan exercised his franchise in his ancestral village of Shaharbanni during the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.
After casting his vote, he vented his anger at his younger brother Yashraj Paswan and launched a scathing attack on the Grand Alliance. Slamming the Grand Alliance, Chirag said, "If these people spent as much time in serving the people as they do in finding excuses, there would be no need to find excuses. The Grand Alliance is losing the elections... If something wrong is happening, go to court; you will get justice there."
He said the Grand Alliance is 'losing he elections'. "Rahul Gandhi sometimes questions the SIR and sometimes makes presentations. If things are going wrong, you should go to court. They are only spreading confusion. When it comes to formal action, they all backtrack." Chirag said.
#WATCH | #BiharElection2025 | खगड़िया, बिहार: केंद्रीय मंत्री और LJP-रामविलास के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष चिराग पासवान ने कांग्रेस सांसद और लोकसभा नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी के बयान पर कहा, " मैं समझ सकता हूं कि एक के बाद एक चुनाव हारते ही जाना, किसी भी नेता और उसकी पार्टी के मनोबल को… pic.twitter.com/7k5Lv4R3Z3— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 6, 2025
On Gandhi's 'vote theft' allegations in Haryana, Chirag said, "Successive defeats break morale. To keep the workers motivated, they have to make hoaxes from time to time. The statement is part of that trend. It will last for a few days, then a new hoax will emerge."
Chirag said a trend of leveling accusations against all constitutional institutions has started in the country. On burqa, Chirag said every religion should be respected, but it is also not appropriate for anti-social elements to use the religion as a weapon.
#WATCH | #BiharElection2025 | खगड़िया, बिहार: केंद्रीय मंत्री और LJP-रामविलास के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष चिराग पासवान ने कहा, " ...ये एक ऐसा अधिकार है जो देशवासियों के सर्वोच्च अधिकारों में से एक है। जिसका उपयोग करके आप अपने आने वाले भविष्य के जीवन को बेहतर कर सकते हैं। मैं सभी से आग्रह… https://t.co/gOKD7pjTTZ pic.twitter.com/nSwwsURVXQ— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 6, 2025
Targeting Yashraj, he said, "I have come to fulfill my alliance dharma. I don't want to get embroiled in a family feud. But I will never forgive anyone who mistreated my mother. The people of Alauli will remember those who stabbed my father, Ram Vilas Paswan, in the back."
Alauli (SC) is part of the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency and has been a traditional stronghold of the Paswan family. Ram Vilas Paswan won his first election from here in 1969 at the age of 23. Subsequently, Pashupati Paras won from here six times in a row from 1995 to 2010.
Also Read
Chirag Paswan's LJP (R) Announces 15 More Candidates For Bihar Elections