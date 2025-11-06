ETV Bharat / state

Chirag Paswan Slams Grand Alliance, Younger Brother After Casting Vote In Bihar's Khagaria

Khagaria: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan exercised his franchise in his ancestral village of Shaharbanni during the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

After casting his vote, he vented his anger at his younger brother Yashraj Paswan and launched a scathing attack on the Grand Alliance. Slamming the Grand Alliance, Chirag said, "If these people spent as much time in serving the people as they do in finding excuses, there would be no need to find excuses. The Grand Alliance is losing the elections... If something wrong is happening, go to court; you will get justice there."

He said the Grand Alliance is 'losing he elections'. "Rahul Gandhi sometimes questions the SIR and sometimes makes presentations. If things are going wrong, you should go to court. They are only spreading confusion. When it comes to formal action, they all backtrack." Chirag said.