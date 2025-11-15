ETV Bharat / state

LJP(RV) Representatives Met Nitish, Discussed Govt Formation In Bihar: Chirag

n this image posted on Nov. 15, 2025, Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan during a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a day after BJP-led NDA's victory in the state's Assembly elections, in Patna. ( PTI )

Patna: Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday said representatives of his party LJP (Ram Vilas) met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to congratulate him for the resounding victory of the ruling NDA and discussed the formation of the next government in the state. He also slammed the opposition RJD and the Congress for "creating a false narrative" that there were differences between his party and Kumar's JD(U).

"Representatives of LJP(RV) met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and discussed government formation in the state," Paswan told reporters here. Speaking on the NDA's seat-sharing arrangement before the polls, he said, "I am grateful to the central leadership of the alliance. The NDA placed trust in our party, which had no MLA in the Bihar assembly." The LJP(RV) had contested 28 assembly seats in the state and won 19.