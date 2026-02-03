ETV Bharat / state

Chintalkunta-Pedda Amberpet NH-65 Stretch Turns Deadly; 66 Killed, Hundreds Injured In 3 Years

Hyderabad: A 12-kilometre stretch of National Highway-65 between Chintalkunta and Pedda Amberpet has turned into a deadly zone for pedestrians, with 66 people losing their lives over the last three years. The road, located near Hayathnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad, has become a serious safety concern due to the absence of basic pedestrian infrastructure.

According to locals, pedestrians have no safe way to cross the highway. With no foot overbridges or pedestrian underpasses, people are left with two options: either walk nearly a kilometre or more to find a crossing, or risk their lives by running across fast-moving traffic.

The situation has worsened as the highway is being expanded. The Chintalkunta junction to Pedda Amberpet stretch of NH 65 is being widened to 12 lanes as part of a major infrastructure project. The work began in December 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 540 crore. While the expansion aims to ease traffic flow, locals allege that pedestrian safety has been completely ignored.

In the last three years, apart from the 66 deaths, at least 211 people have suffered serious injuries, many of them left permanently disabled. Daily wage workers, students, elderly residents, shopkeepers and women are among those most affected.