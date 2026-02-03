Chintalkunta-Pedda Amberpet NH-65 Stretch Turns Deadly; 66 Killed, Hundreds Injured In 3 Years
Despite a Rs 540 crore project widening the road to 12 lanes, foot overbridges and pedestrian underpasses are missing, forcing people to risk their lives.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: A 12-kilometre stretch of National Highway-65 between Chintalkunta and Pedda Amberpet has turned into a deadly zone for pedestrians, with 66 people losing their lives over the last three years. The road, located near Hayathnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad, has become a serious safety concern due to the absence of basic pedestrian infrastructure.
According to locals, pedestrians have no safe way to cross the highway. With no foot overbridges or pedestrian underpasses, people are left with two options: either walk nearly a kilometre or more to find a crossing, or risk their lives by running across fast-moving traffic.
The situation has worsened as the highway is being expanded. The Chintalkunta junction to Pedda Amberpet stretch of NH 65 is being widened to 12 lanes as part of a major infrastructure project. The work began in December 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 540 crore. While the expansion aims to ease traffic flow, locals allege that pedestrian safety has been completely ignored.
In the last three years, apart from the 66 deaths, at least 211 people have suffered serious injuries, many of them left permanently disabled. Daily wage workers, students, elderly residents, shopkeepers and women are among those most affected.
Residents point out that there are no functional foot overbridges or pedestrian underpasses along key residential areas. In Hayathnagar, especially near Bhagyalatha Kaman, pedestrians are forced to travel nearly three kilometres to reach Autonagar just to cross the road safely and then walk back. Due to the long detour, many people choose to cross the highway directly, often with tragic results.
Following protests by local residents in the second week of December, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy ordered the construction of a foot overbridge near Lecturers Colony. Officials were directed to complete the work within three months. Although pits were dug for the structure, no further progress has been made, even after more than a month.
There were also proposals to construct Vehicle Underpasses (VUPs) at three locations along the stretch. However, these projects have been stalled due to objections raised by some locals and public representatives. Later, the minister announced plans for an elevated corridor after reports in Eenadu, but the project has yet to move beyond the announcement stage.
Shiva, a hotel owner from RTC Colony, said, "Crossing the road is terrifying. Even going around means walking for kilometres. If the government builds foot overbridges, many lives can be saved." Residents are now demanding immediate action, warning that unless pedestrian safety is prioritised, the stretch of highway will continue to claim innocent lives.
