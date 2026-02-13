Chinnaswamy Stadium Gets Karnataka Cabinet Nod For IPL Return
Matches at the stadium were banned following the tragic death of 11 persons in a stampede on June 4, 2025.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 12:24 AM IST
Bengaluru: In a good news to cricket fans of Bengaluru, the Karnataka Government on Thursday gave green signal to hold IPL cricket matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city. The state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave the permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to hold IPL matches with a condition to allowing spectators as per the stadium's seating capacity besides ensuring adequate safety and security measures during the matches.
"The Home Department will issue a special order spelling out details of conditions to be fulfilled and preparations to be made for holding cricket matches at the stadium. Home Minister G Parameshwara will give further details in one or two days," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting.
Earlier in the day Karnataka State Cricket Association chairman and former Team Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad met Home Minister G Parameshwara with a request to allow IPL matches at the stadium.
The 19th edition of IPL is expected to begin from the last week of March and the inaugural ceremony and the first match of the season will be held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as it is the ground of defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
