Chinnaswamy Stadium Gets Karnataka Cabinet Nod For IPL Return

Bengaluru: In a good news to cricket ‌fans of Bengaluru, the Karnataka Government on Thursday gave green signal to hold IPL cricket matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city. The state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave the permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to hold IPL matches with a condition to allowing spectators as per the stadium's seating capacity besides ensuring adequate safety and security measures during the matches.

"The Home Department will issue a special order spelling out details of conditions to be fulfilled and preparations to be made for holding cricket matches at the stadium. Home Minister G Parameshwara will give further details in one or two days," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting.