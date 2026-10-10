ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Chinnakanal Colony Not My Creation, Forest Minister Shibu Baby John Was Misled, Says Ex-IFS Officer Prakriti Srivastava

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Keralam, Prakriti Srivastava, has rejected allegations that she was responsible for the establishment of the Chinnakanal 301 Colony in Munnar in Idukki district, which has witnessed recurring human-wildlife conflicts.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prakriti Srivastava said Forest Minister Shibu Baby John had been misled about the circumstances surrounding the settlement and asserted that she had warned the government against allotting forest land in the area.

The controversy centres on the allotment of land to hundreds of families in Chinnakanal during the tenure of the A K Antony-led United Democratic Front government in 2002-2003. Prakriti Srivastava, who served as Munnar DFO from 2002-2003, said she had flagged the ecological risks associated with settling people in an area used by wild elephants.

The minister had publicly linked the establishment of the colony to a report by Prakriti Srivastava during 2002–04. She refuted the allegation in the minister’s presence at the closing ceremony of the 'Vanam Vanya Jeevi Varaghosham' (Forest and Wildlife Week Celebration) organised by the Kerala Forest Department here this week.

She maintained that the decision to allot land was taken by the government, not by her.

Recalling her early days as Munnar DFO, Prakriti Srivastava said the Chief Conservator of Forests responsible for wildlife protection had alerted her to encroachment in Mathikettan. She visited the area with the then Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

"I found that people had occupied forest land and demarcated plots as their own," she revealed.

According to Prakriti Srivastava, several encroachments were cleared that day. The authorities subsequently faced the question of rehabilitating those evicted from the land.

She said she had made it clear that rehabilitation was not the responsibility of the Forest Department and that the Revenue Department would have to find a solution. A letter she wrote to her superiors on the issue was, she said, available in the public domain.

"Revenue Department initially moved the people from Mathikettan to Adimali and later relocated them elsewhere," Prakriti Srivastava said.

Government Chose Chinnakanal Despite Objections

Prakriti said she wrote the relevant letter in May 2002, within months of taking charge as Munnar DFO. In August that year, the A K Antony-led Cabinet decided to allot land at two locations in Munnar to rehabilitate families, she said.