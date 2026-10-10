Keralam: Chinnakanal Colony Not My Creation, Forest Minister Shibu Baby John Was Misled, Says Ex-IFS Officer Prakriti Srivastava
The controversy centres on the allotment of land to hundreds of families in Chinnakanal during the A K Antony government in 2002, reports Biju Gopinath.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST|
Updated : October 10, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Keralam, Prakriti Srivastava, has rejected allegations that she was responsible for the establishment of the Chinnakanal 301 Colony in Munnar in Idukki district, which has witnessed recurring human-wildlife conflicts.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prakriti Srivastava said Forest Minister Shibu Baby John had been misled about the circumstances surrounding the settlement and asserted that she had warned the government against allotting forest land in the area.
The controversy centres on the allotment of land to hundreds of families in Chinnakanal during the tenure of the A K Antony-led United Democratic Front government in 2002-2003. Prakriti Srivastava, who served as Munnar DFO from 2002-2003, said she had flagged the ecological risks associated with settling people in an area used by wild elephants.
The minister had publicly linked the establishment of the colony to a report by Prakriti Srivastava during 2002–04. She refuted the allegation in the minister’s presence at the closing ceremony of the 'Vanam Vanya Jeevi Varaghosham' (Forest and Wildlife Week Celebration) organised by the Kerala Forest Department here this week.
She maintained that the decision to allot land was taken by the government, not by her.
Recalling her early days as Munnar DFO, Prakriti Srivastava said the Chief Conservator of Forests responsible for wildlife protection had alerted her to encroachment in Mathikettan. She visited the area with the then Sub-Divisional Magistrate.
"I found that people had occupied forest land and demarcated plots as their own," she revealed.
According to Prakriti Srivastava, several encroachments were cleared that day. The authorities subsequently faced the question of rehabilitating those evicted from the land.
She said she had made it clear that rehabilitation was not the responsibility of the Forest Department and that the Revenue Department would have to find a solution. A letter she wrote to her superiors on the issue was, she said, available in the public domain.
"Revenue Department initially moved the people from Mathikettan to Adimali and later relocated them elsewhere," Prakriti Srivastava said.
Government Chose Chinnakanal Despite Objections
Prakriti said she wrote the relevant letter in May 2002, within months of taking charge as Munnar DFO. In August that year, the A K Antony-led Cabinet decided to allot land at two locations in Munnar to rehabilitate families, she said.
One of the locations was the Marayur sandalwood area, which had been notified as forest land. Prakriti said the Forest Department strongly opposed the proposal, but the government proceeded with the allotment despite its objections. She added that a drinking-water shortage prompted beneficiaries to leave the area.
The other location was Chinnakanal, where around 250 hectares (600 aacres) were allotted to 559 families, according to the former Indian Forest Service officer.
She stressed that she was a junior officer at the time and had no role in the Cabinet's decision to distribute the land.
Elephant Corridor And Human-Wildlife Conflict
Prakriti Srivastava said the Chinnakanal area formed part of a natural elephant movement route connecting Mathikettan Chola and the Anayirangal Dam, where elephants go to drink water, before moving towards Chinnar and returning to Mathikettan.
She had warned that settling people in this landscape could lead to problems because of the movement of wild elephants. "The subsequent human-wildlife conflict should be viewed in the context of the decision to establish the settlement despite those concerns," she said.
Prakriti Srivastava also rejected what she described as repeated attempts to hold her responsible for wildlife attacks. She said her interventions as Munnar DFO had helped preserve the region in the condition in which it is seen today.
The dispute has brought renewed attention to the decisions behind the Chinnakanal settlement and the competing responsibilities of the Forest and Revenue departments in rehabilitation and wildlife management.
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