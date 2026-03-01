Chinese Woman Held In Tax Evasion Case, Granted Bail But Still In Jail For Lack Of Surety
Accused, Alice Li alias Li Tengli, was arrested in August 2025 and granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on February 2026.
Meerut: A Chinese national, arrested in a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) evasion case six months back, was granted bail 12 days ago, but is unable to leave Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail due to lack of surety.
In August 2025, a CGST evasion case amounting to Rs 9.5 crore was detected at a company in Noida and two persons, including the Chinese woman, Alice Li alias Li Tengli, were arrested. "Alice, the cashier and the company's director, Vinay Kumar, were both presented in a court in Meerut for CGST tax evasion for five years. Alice and Vinay were sent to jail. The remaining directors are in China," said CGST Officer Sudhir Prakash Kala.
On February 17, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to the woman but she has failed to provide two sureties, resulting which, she is still lodged in Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail.
Viresh Raj Sharma, senior Superintendent of Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail said Alice was granted bail and 12 days have passed but she cannot be released. "The rules require two guarantors. She will have to remain in jail until guarantors are found," he said adding that Alice remained incommunicado after arriving in jail as she doesn't know Hindi.
"Alice's husband, Hu Li, and their daughter have visited her in jail in the last six months. Several lawyers have also met her in connection with her bail," he said.
Alice had come to India in 2019 and has been a habitual offender, police said.
Investigations revealed that the accused had caused loss of government revenue through under-invoicing. The product was priced high, while invoices were being made for lower amounts, resulting in lower tax but the company charged the full amount from the firm or party it dealt with, police said.
At that time, the manufacturing and sale of video display units attracted a 28 percent GST. Through a very systematic approach, they paid only 18 percent GST on their products, police said. Furthermore, they charged a customer Rs 50,000 for a product, but when the GST was due, the invoices were showing only Rs 5,000 or 6,000, they added.
The tax evasion proceeds were transferred to China through an illegal hawala system. Two directors of this company are from China, holding 49 percent stake while Vinay Kumar, the only Indian head, who was arrested, holds a 51 percent stake, they added.
