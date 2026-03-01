ETV Bharat / state

Chinese Woman Held In Tax Evasion Case, Granted Bail But Still In Jail For Lack Of Surety

By Shripal Teotia

Meerut: A Chinese national, arrested in a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) evasion case six months back, was granted bail 12 days ago, but is unable to leave Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail due to lack of surety.

In August 2025, a CGST evasion case amounting to Rs 9.5 crore was detected at a company in Noida and two persons, including the Chinese woman, Alice Li alias Li Tengli, were arrested. "Alice, the cashier and the company's director, Vinay Kumar, were both presented in a court in Meerut for CGST tax evasion for five years. Alice and Vinay were sent to jail. The remaining directors are in China," said CGST Officer Sudhir Prakash Kala.

On February 17, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to the woman but she has failed to provide two sureties, resulting which, she is still lodged in Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail.

Viresh Raj Sharma, senior Superintendent of Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail said Alice was granted bail and 12 days have passed but she cannot be released. "The rules require two guarantors. She will have to remain in jail until guarantors are found," he said adding that Alice remained incommunicado after arriving in jail as she doesn't know Hindi.