ETV Bharat / state

Chinese National Booked After Found Staying In Himachal's McLeodganj Without Valid Documents

Dharamshala: Police here have registered a case against a Chinese national under the Foreigners Act after he found staying "illegally" in McLeodganj, a major international tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh, for nearly five months without a valid Indian visa.

Officials said on Monday that the foreign national had been staying in the area for the last 130 days. He had in his possession a 90-day tourist visa for Nepal but later entered India without valid documents. He then reached McLeodganj, a highly sensitive area due to the China-Tibet dispute, which houses the residence of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

As per sources, McLeodganj has been the residence of Dalai Lama since he went into exile in 1959 and is also home to the Tibetan government-in-exile. Given the sensitive nature of the area and its long-standing tensions with China, the incident is being viewed as a security concern. After being put on alert, Police and other security agencies are carrying out a detailed investigation, officials said.

"We received information regarding a Chinese national staying illegally in McLeodganj for more than 130 days without documents. A case has been registered under the Foreigners Act at McLeodganj police station and further action is being taken," said ASP Kangra Bir Bahadur Singh.

ASP Kangra Bir Bahadur Singh said that on Monday, the SP office in Dharamshala informed McLeodganj police station that a foreign national had arrived at their office who was speaking Chinese and could not understand Hindi or English. Initially, he did not have any valid documents.