Chinese National Booked After Found Staying In Himachal's McLeodganj Without Valid Documents
A Chinese national has been booked under Foreigners Act for allegedly entering India without valid documents and then staying in McLeodganj for nearly 130 days.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
Dharamshala: Police here have registered a case against a Chinese national under the Foreigners Act after he found staying "illegally" in McLeodganj, a major international tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh, for nearly five months without a valid Indian visa.
Officials said on Monday that the foreign national had been staying in the area for the last 130 days. He had in his possession a 90-day tourist visa for Nepal but later entered India without valid documents. He then reached McLeodganj, a highly sensitive area due to the China-Tibet dispute, which houses the residence of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.
As per sources, McLeodganj has been the residence of Dalai Lama since he went into exile in 1959 and is also home to the Tibetan government-in-exile. Given the sensitive nature of the area and its long-standing tensions with China, the incident is being viewed as a security concern. After being put on alert, Police and other security agencies are carrying out a detailed investigation, officials said.
"We received information regarding a Chinese national staying illegally in McLeodganj for more than 130 days without documents. A case has been registered under the Foreigners Act at McLeodganj police station and further action is being taken," said ASP Kangra Bir Bahadur Singh.
ASP Kangra Bir Bahadur Singh said that on Monday, the SP office in Dharamshala informed McLeodganj police station that a foreign national had arrived at their office who was speaking Chinese and could not understand Hindi or English. Initially, he did not have any valid documents.
Following the information, an investigating officer from McLeodganj police station was sent to the spot. During questioning, the Chinese national produced his passport, which revealed his identity as Lu Wen Nian, a resident of Sichuan province in China. The passport was issued from Yunnan.
The ASP said that during police investigation it was found that Lu Nian had a tourist visa issued for Nepal, which was valid from June 29, 2025 to September 26, 2025 (for 90 days). Investigation further revealed that he illegally entered India and stayed in McLeodganj from September 26, 2025 to February 2, 2026, around 130 days, without a valid Indian visa.
"This act is a punishable offence under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946. Further investigation is underway," the official added.
