ETV Bharat / state

Chinese National Among 3 Held In Noida For Running Shell Firms, Hawala Racket: UP STF

Noida: Three persons, including a Chinese national who was allegedly staying illegally in India after his visa expired, have been arrested in Noida for operating a hawala network and setting up multiple shell companies to launder money, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) said.

The accused were identified as Chinese national Liao Longhui, currently residing in Sector 93, Noida, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, and Kaushalendra, a resident of Auraiya, it said on Thursday evening.

Additional Superintendent of Police, STF Noida Unit, Rajkumar Mishra said the trio was arrested on Wednesday night from Purvanchal Silver City in Sector 93 following a probe into suspicious financial transactions.

According to the STF, the gang established fake companies in India and China and illegally transferred large sums of money abroad through hawala channels.

The STF recovered five laptops, nine mobile phones, one tablet, a forged Aadhaar card bearing the name "Samuel Lotha" but carrying Liao's photograph, two PAN cards, 10 company stamps, two Chinese passports, one Chinese identity card, 11 cheque books of different banks, invoices, cheques valued at Rs 4.72 crore and Rs 15,400 in cash.

Mishra said the investigation led the STF to YTL Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, a company registered at a Noida address and operating from Sector 83. The firm was allegedly being run by Liao Longhui.

The STF summoned Liao along with his Indian associates, Sanjeev Kumar and Kaushalendra, for questioning along with company documents.

During interrogation, Liao failed to produce complete visa and company-related records and informed investigators that the remaining documents were kept at his residence in Purvanchal Silver City.