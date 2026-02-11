ETV Bharat / state

16-Year-Old Boy’s Throat Slit by Chinese Kite String In Karnal, Undergoes Emergency Surgery

After a surgery and medical examination, doctors confirmed that the boy’s windpipe had been cut, which is a life-threatening condition. ( ETV Bharat )

Karnal: A 16-year-old student suffered severe neck injuries when the sharp thread got entangled around him while he was on his way to school with his mother.

The incident occurred in the morning when the teenager was riding pillion on a scooter. Suddenly, a Chinese kite string hanging in the air got entangled. While his mother escaped unhurt, the boy came directly in contact with the razor-sharp thread. The string slit his neck, leaving him bleeding. It also injured his windpipe.

Eyewitnesses said that some people initially stood watching instead of extending help. However, a few passersby helped them and rushed the injured boy to a hospital. After a surgery and medical examination, doctors confirmed that the boy’s windpipe had been cut, which is a life-threatening condition.

A team of doctors led by Dr Arshdeep Singh, along with Dr Harjeet Singh, Dr Ravi Verma, Dr Vineet Panchal and Dr Aditya Chaudhary, carried out the surgery. The operation was successful, but due to the critical nature of the injury, the student was kept on ventilator support for 24 to 48 hours. He was taken off the ventilator on February 9 and is now recovering.

According to doctors, the teenager is now out of danger and will be able to appear for his upcoming board examinations. However, they have advised complete rest for the time being. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a few days.