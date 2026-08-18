ETV Bharat / state

Chinese Footwear Trade In Kolkata Fights A Daily Battle For Survival

Shoe shops of Bentinck Street were among the city's most well-known commercial hubs in the post-independence era. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Leather brogues, Oxfords, and lace-up shoes are still carefully arranged on old wooden shelves. Stepping inside the shop, one is greeted by the familiar scent of tanned leather.

Yet, the crowds of customers are gone. Even as the afternoon gives way to evening, hardly anyone walks in. Shop staff wait in hope — perhaps, just perhaps, one or two old customers might show up. It feels like the final chapters of a fading history of Kolkata.

Historic Bentinck Street in central Kolkata was once the domain of Chinese shoe merchants. Rows of shops sold high-quality, handmade leather footwear.

People flocked here not just from Kolkata, but from various corners of the state. Shop attendants claim that eminent personalities — ranging from former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Shabana Azmi — used to visit these shops.

Today, that glory is merely a memory. The shutters of most shops have come down forever. Even those that remain open are fighting a daily battle for survival.

The history of this Chinese shoe trade runs deep. Chinese migrants began settling in Bengal during the 18th and 19th centuries. Many from the Hakka community established themselves in the leather industry, tanneries, and shoe manufacturing.

Shop staff say selling even two pairs of shoe is considered a good day. (ETV Bharat)

Gradually, tanneries, shoe-making factories, schools, and social organisations sprang up, centred around the Bowbazar and later Tangra areas. The intricate craftsmanship of shoemaking was passed down through generations.

Kolkata researcher Haripada Bhowmik said Chinese shoe shops of Bentinck Street were among the city's most well-known commercial hubs in the post-independence era. They had carved out a distinct identity for the quality and durability of their handmade footwear.

"However, times have changed. The arrival of foreign brands, the proliferation of shopping malls, mass production in large factories, and the habit of online shopping — all these factors caused the business to decline rapidly," he added.