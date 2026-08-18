Chinese Footwear Trade In Kolkata Fights A Daily Battle For Survival
Once patronised by the likes of former Bengal CM Jyoti Basu and superstar Amitabh Bachchan, many footwear shops have closed down forever, reports Sahajan Purkait.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Kolkata: Leather brogues, Oxfords, and lace-up shoes are still carefully arranged on old wooden shelves. Stepping inside the shop, one is greeted by the familiar scent of tanned leather.
Yet, the crowds of customers are gone. Even as the afternoon gives way to evening, hardly anyone walks in. Shop staff wait in hope — perhaps, just perhaps, one or two old customers might show up. It feels like the final chapters of a fading history of Kolkata.
Historic Bentinck Street in central Kolkata was once the domain of Chinese shoe merchants. Rows of shops sold high-quality, handmade leather footwear.
People flocked here not just from Kolkata, but from various corners of the state. Shop attendants claim that eminent personalities — ranging from former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Shabana Azmi — used to visit these shops.
Today, that glory is merely a memory. The shutters of most shops have come down forever. Even those that remain open are fighting a daily battle for survival.
The history of this Chinese shoe trade runs deep. Chinese migrants began settling in Bengal during the 18th and 19th centuries. Many from the Hakka community established themselves in the leather industry, tanneries, and shoe manufacturing.
Gradually, tanneries, shoe-making factories, schools, and social organisations sprang up, centred around the Bowbazar and later Tangra areas. The intricate craftsmanship of shoemaking was passed down through generations.
Kolkata researcher Haripada Bhowmik said Chinese shoe shops of Bentinck Street were among the city's most well-known commercial hubs in the post-independence era. They had carved out a distinct identity for the quality and durability of their handmade footwear.
"However, times have changed. The arrival of foreign brands, the proliferation of shopping malls, mass production in large factories, and the habit of online shopping — all these factors caused the business to decline rapidly," he added.
Intekhab Alam, the veteran manager of the century-old Wah Chong Co. on Bentinck Street, said young people today rarely wear leather shoes.
"There is hardly any demand for them for school or office requirements. Most people buy shoes from major brands or online. If we manage to sell even two pairs in a day, we consider it a good day," he regretted.
Another employee of the shop said, "Our owner cannot visit often these days due to his advanced age. His son lives abroad. We consider ourselves lucky if we sell two or three pairs a day. The shop remains open solely to preserve the family legacy."
Another major reason behind the decline is a 1996 Supreme Court directive on the relocation of tanneries from Tangra to the Bantala Leather Complex.
Many Chinese families chose to shut down their tanneries rather than shift their businesses to the new site. Some even converted their old factories into restaurants. Gradually, the food business replaced the leather industry as the primary livelihood for many Chinese families.
Yet, a few establishments still hold fast to their heritage, and Wah Chong Co. is one of them. Their speciality lies in custom-made shoes. The footwear is handcrafted based on the customer's specific measurements.
At one time, they produced shoes up to size 15. Even now, sizes 10 through 12 are readily available. Crafting a single pair of shoes takes six to eight hours, with every step — cutting, stitching, and finishing — performed by skilled artisans.
The shop's old wooden counter, the dusty, vintage bill books, and the faded photographs hanging on the walls stand as silent witnesses to a bygone era.
If the new generation of customers does not return, the last few vestiges of the once-booming footwear business on Bentinck Street may soon be consigned to history.
This quiet end to a part of Kolkata's heritage is not merely a story of shops closing down but the tale of the gradual loss of the labour, craftsmanship, and cultural legacy of generations within a community.
Also Read