China Returns To Kolkata Book Fair After 15 Years, Ukraine To Debut

Kolkata: China is set to participate in the International Kolkata Book Fair after a gap of 15 years. Last seen in 2011, the neighbouring country confirmed its participation at the last moment after accepting a proposal sent by the organisers.

The announcement was made at a press conference held on Tuesday by the Publishers & Booksellers Guild, the organiser of the International Kolkata Book Fair. Guild General Secretary Tridib Kumar Chatterjee said, “China is participating in the book fair again after 2011. They informed us at the last moment that they will be coming this year.”

Besides China, Ukraine will participate in the fair for the first time in 2026. The presence of the war-torn nation is being seen as a significant highlight, with expectations that perspectives on Ukraine’s current situation and its people may be reflected through the fair. In total, 21 countries are participating this year.

With just a day to go, the 49th edition of the book fair will begin on Thursday, January 22. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the event at 4 PM at the fairgrounds. This year’s focal theme country is Argentina. Renowned Argentine writer Gustavo Cansobre and Argentina’s Ambassador to India, Mariano Causino, will be present on the inauguration stage.