China Returns To Kolkata Book Fair After 15 Years, Ukraine To Debut
The announcement was made at a press conference held on Tuesday by the Publishers & Booksellers Guild, the organiser of the International Kolkata Book Fair.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 11:57 PM IST
Kolkata: China is set to participate in the International Kolkata Book Fair after a gap of 15 years. Last seen in 2011, the neighbouring country confirmed its participation at the last moment after accepting a proposal sent by the organisers.
The announcement was made at a press conference held on Tuesday by the Publishers & Booksellers Guild, the organiser of the International Kolkata Book Fair. Guild General Secretary Tridib Kumar Chatterjee said, “China is participating in the book fair again after 2011. They informed us at the last moment that they will be coming this year.”
Besides China, Ukraine will participate in the fair for the first time in 2026. The presence of the war-torn nation is being seen as a significant highlight, with expectations that perspectives on Ukraine’s current situation and its people may be reflected through the fair. In total, 21 countries are participating this year.
With just a day to go, the 49th edition of the book fair will begin on Thursday, January 22. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the event at 4 PM at the fairgrounds. This year’s focal theme country is Argentina. Renowned Argentine writer Gustavo Cansobre and Argentina’s Ambassador to India, Mariano Causino, will be present on the inauguration stage.
Last year, the fair recorded a footfall of 27 lakh visitors, and organisers are optimistic of a higher turnout this year. Improved metro connectivity to Central Park, Salt Lake, is expected to aid access, with metro ticket counters being set up between gates one and two inside the fairgrounds.
As part of its annual traditions, special days will also be observed. ‘Chirotorun Dibas’ (Eternal Youth Day) will be celebrated on January 30, during which poet Mridul Dasgupta, publisher Rajendra Kumar Mehra, and reader Nirmal Bhattacharya will be honoured. On the opening day, Swapanmoy Chakraborty will receive the Guild’s Lifetime Literary Achievement Award, carrying a cash prize of ₹2 lakh.
The Kolkata Literature Festival will also be held alongside the book fair, with multiple discussion sessions scheduled for January 24 and 25.