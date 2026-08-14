ETV Bharat / state

China-Linked Cyber Fraud Syndicate Busted In Delhi, Four Arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted a China-linked cyber fraud syndicate allegedly involved in supplying mule bank accounts to foreign fraudsters and arrested four people, including an account supplier, an agent and an account holder, an official said on Friday.

The accused were arrested from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during an investigation into a cyber fraud in which a man was allegedly duped of Rs 12 lakh after being lured with a work-from-home job, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Geetam Singh (29), Dhruv (21), Anuj Sharma (27) and Gagan Yadav (26), a senior police officer said. The cyber fraud syndicate was allegedly involved in supplying mule bank accounts to foreign fraudsters operating work-from-home task-based scams, the official said.

According to the police, the victim was initially asked to deposit security money for completing online tasks and was promised attractive returns. When he tried to withdraw his purported earnings, the fraudsters allegedly demanded additional payments on various pretexts, resulting in a loss of Rs 12 lakh.

An e-FIR was registered on July 17, and further investigation was launched. During the investigation, the police analysed communications and found that the IDs used by the fraudsters were linked to IP addresses geolocated to China, the officer said.

Analysis of the money trail showed that part of the cheated amount was transferred to a bank account belonging to Yadav, which had been provided to the victim by the foreign fraudsters.