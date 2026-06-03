ETV Bharat / state

Chilly Waste Is Helping Traders In Amravati To Earn Crores

Amaravati: While eating chillies is a cultivated taste, the burning of chillies is also often equated with envy. This emotion was once coined in a popular Hindi song from Coolie No 1, "Tujhko mirchi lagi toh main kya karu?" (How can I be blamed for your chilli burning (envy)?"

Chillies in India, after their use, are usually discarded, be its ends or seeds, as they would cause a lot of burn. However, now there is no lament of 'mirchi lagi', as Indian entrepreneurs have been inspired to make profits from chilli waste.

This new idea is now bringing in crores of rupees for traders. Entrepreneurs are making substantial profits by setting up processing facilities to extract stems, seeds, and pods from leftover chilli trash. This opportunity has garnered new opportunities, as many of these traders have brought machinery from China to help them with this entire procedure of sifting the chilli waste for exports

Imports from Other States

These traders are purchasing chilli waste for ₹30 to ₹40 per kilogramme. They remove about 70 kg of stems, 23–25 kilogrammes of seeds, and a tiny amount of pods and dust from every 100 kilogramme of waste. The seeds are being bought by traders from Rajasthan and Maharashtra for between ₹100 and ₹150 per kilogramme, which they then ship to foreign markets. The stems are shipped to cement plants for ₹3 per kilogramme, while the pods are sold at nearby yards for ₹80 to ₹120 per kilogramme.