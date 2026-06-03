Chilly Waste Is Helping Traders In Amravati To Earn Crores
Traders in Amravati have purchased Chinese machines to help them extract and sift the chilli waste to export it.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Amaravati: While eating chillies is a cultivated taste, the burning of chillies is also often equated with envy. This emotion was once coined in a popular Hindi song from Coolie No 1, "Tujhko mirchi lagi toh main kya karu?" (How can I be blamed for your chilli burning (envy)?"
Chillies in India, after their use, are usually discarded, be its ends or seeds, as they would cause a lot of burn. However, now there is no lament of 'mirchi lagi', as Indian entrepreneurs have been inspired to make profits from chilli waste.
This new idea is now bringing in crores of rupees for traders. Entrepreneurs are making substantial profits by setting up processing facilities to extract stems, seeds, and pods from leftover chilli trash. This opportunity has garnered new opportunities, as many of these traders have brought machinery from China to help them with this entire procedure of sifting the chilli waste for exports
Imports from Other States
These traders are purchasing chilli waste for ₹30 to ₹40 per kilogramme. They remove about 70 kg of stems, 23–25 kilogrammes of seeds, and a tiny amount of pods and dust from every 100 kilogramme of waste. The seeds are being bought by traders from Rajasthan and Maharashtra for between ₹100 and ₹150 per kilogramme, which they then ship to foreign markets. The stems are shipped to cement plants for ₹3 per kilogramme, while the pods are sold at nearby yards for ₹80 to ₹120 per kilogramme.
With advancements in technology, there is more modern gear available, which has made it possible to use every component of the chilli waste, except the dust, which is now worth a substantial commercial value. Most of the facilities used to extract oil from chilli seeds are found in nations like China and Pakistan. This has generated a high demand for Chinese-sourced seeds. With this development, Narayana, an industry operator, said, "Guntur alone generates about ₹60 crores in annual trade. They are importing chilli waste from the nearby states of Telangana and Karnataka in order to satisfy this huge demand."
Food Products Enhanced with Chilli Seed Oil
There is also a significant demand for chilli seed paste. Along with these, chilli seed oil is used as preservatives for food products that can be used for extended duration, which enables consumers to eat raw cuts like pickles, without causing them to lose their colour. These are like the Korean Khimchis, fermented vegetable cuts that are salted and preserved.
This oil is particularly used and favourite for spicy dishes, packaged foods, and fast food items. It is often believed that adding chilli powder to cooked dishes results in a loss of vibrant colour; incorporating this oil provides the desired pungency without altering the original natural colours of the vegetables.