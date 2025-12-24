'Child's Future Can't Be Ruined Due To Parents' Conflict': Calcutta HC Tells Estranged Indian-Canadian Couple
A woman from Kolkata married an Indian-origin Canadian citizen in 2014 and their daughter was born in 2020 in Canada.
Kolkata: Calcutta High Court has expressed deep concern over the future of a child of an estranged Indian-Canadian couple. On the court's instructions, a call was made to the child's father, who resides in Canada, to ensure the five-year-old's safety and wellbeing.
On Tuesday, the bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Mohammad Shabbar Rashidi issued a verbal order to the parents to resolve their conflict through mutual discussion along with offering a host of suggestions. Justice Debangsu Basak said, "We have no interest in the conflict between the parents. We are concerned about the child's future. A child's future cannot be ruined because of the conflict between parents."
In 2014, a woman from Kolkata married a Canadian citizen of Indian-origin and the couple had a daughter in 2020 in Canada. The child is currently five years old and born in Canada, she acquired Canadian citizenship. In 2024, she was admitted to a school there. However, a marital discord arose between the parents. The woman alleged her husband mentally harassed her and had an extramarital affair. In January 2025, the woman left Canada and returned to Kolkata with her daughter. A divorce case has been filed in a Canadian court.
The husband also filed a case in a Canadian court seeking his daughter's custody. After this, the Canadian court ordered the woman and child to return to Canada by September 1.
However, the woman did not comply with the order while the child's passport is set to expire on December 31 following which, she will be deprived of all the facilities in Canada. Her father has thus filed a habeas corpus petition in the Calcutta High Court and approached the court seeking custody of his daughter.
During the hearing of this case, Justices Debangsu Basak and Mohammad Shabbir Rashidi summoned the wife and spoke to her privately. After learning the full details of the matter, the two judges instructed her to call her husband from the courtroom. They wanted to know when the husband would come to India to discuss the matter with his wife and resolve the complexities.
The court wants the child to return to Canada after the issue is resolved but is concerned about the safety and security of her and the mother. Furthermore, the wife does not want to return to Canada, believing that her child will not be able to have a healthy life there. Since the husband and the child are Canadian citizens, the court's jurisdiction is limited, the bench stated.
To resolve the problem, the court proposed that the husband must give a written undertaking to the Canadian court as well as the Calcutta High Court saying he would arrange for a separate accommodation for his wife and child in Canada and bear all their financial expenses. The husband cannot enter the residence without his wife's permission and can meet his daughter for a limited time with his wife's permission, it stated. He must purchase a property for their residence in Canada, and bear the monthly EMI payments, it added. In his undertaking, the husband will also say he will consider withdrawing the divorce case in the Canadian court, the bench said.
The court proposed that both parties should discuss the matter daily at a specific time via phone or video call, starting from today. During this, the husband can also speak to his child.
The husband said he already sends Rs 27,000 every month for the maintenance of his wife and child and wants them to return to Canada. He also wants this issue to be resolved through mutual discussion.
The division bench of Justices Debangsu Basak and Mohammad Shabbir Rashidi directed that the court must be informed about the decision of both parties in January saying, it was hopeful that the couple will reach a solution through discussion.
