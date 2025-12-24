ETV Bharat / state

'Child's Future Can't Be Ruined Due To Parents' Conflict': Calcutta HC Tells Estranged Indian-Canadian Couple

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court has expressed deep concern over the future of a child of an estranged Indian-Canadian couple. On the court's instructions, a call was made to the child's father, who resides in Canada, to ensure the five-year-old's safety and wellbeing.

On Tuesday, the bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Mohammad Shabbar Rashidi issued a verbal order to the parents to resolve their conflict through mutual discussion along with offering a host of suggestions. Justice Debangsu Basak said, "We have no interest in the conflict between the parents. We are concerned about the child's future. A child's future cannot be ruined because of the conflict between parents."

In 2014, a woman from Kolkata married a Canadian citizen of Indian-origin and the couple had a daughter in 2020 in Canada. The child is currently five years old and born in Canada, she acquired Canadian citizenship. In 2024, she was admitted to a school there. However, a marital discord arose between the parents. The woman alleged her husband mentally harassed her and had an extramarital affair. In January 2025, the woman left Canada and returned to Kolkata with her daughter. A divorce case has been filed in a Canadian court.

The husband also filed a case in a Canadian court seeking his daughter's custody. After this, the Canadian court ordered the woman and child to return to Canada by September 1.

However, the woman did not comply with the order while the child's passport is set to expire on December 31 following which, she will be deprived of all the facilities in Canada. Her father has thus filed a habeas corpus petition in the Calcutta High Court and approached the court seeking custody of his daughter.

During the hearing of this case, Justices Debangsu Basak and Mohammad Shabbir Rashidi summoned the wife and spoke to her privately. After learning the full details of the matter, the two judges instructed her to call her husband from the courtroom. They wanted to know when the husband would come to India to discuss the matter with his wife and resolve the complexities.