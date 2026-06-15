ETV Bharat / state

Child's Body Found In Grandmother's House In Vellore; Locals Suspect Human Sacrifice

Vellore: The body of a six-year-old boy was found on Monday at his maternal grandmother's house in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, where he was staying for the past 40 days, police said. Locals suspect it to be a possible human sacrifice as the woman and her daughter were actively involved in occult practices.

Police said the deceased, identified as Mugilan, is the son of Rajesh and Asha, hailing from the Melpatti area near Peraanambattu. Although the couple had lived apart for five years due to marital discord, they had reconciled two months ago and are currently residing in Tiruppur.

For the past five years, Mugilan had been living with Asha's mother in Peraanambattu. However, following the couple's reconciliation, he had been living with Rajesh's mother, Vijaya, on Acharya Street in Melpatti.

Upon noticing injuries on Mugilan's body, relatives and locals suspected foul play and informed the Melpatti police station, which dispatched a team to recover the body and send it to the Government Adukkamparai Hospital in Vellore for a post-mortem examination.