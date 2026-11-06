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3 Children Among Seven Killed After Speeding Truck Runs Over People In Jharkhand's Khunti

An overspeeding truck ran over several people who had gathered at the spot following an accident involving a scooty rider.

3 Children Among Seven Killed After Speeding Truck Runs Over People In Jharkhand's Khunti
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 6, 2026 at 7:21 AM IST

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Ranchi: Seven people died, and one sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in the Karra police station area of Khunti district in Jharkhand, police said.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Khunti, said that an overspeeding truck ran over several people who had gathered at the spot following an accident involving a scooty rider.

TAGGED:

ACCIDENT IN KHUNTI
ROAD ACCIDENT IN KARRA KHUNTI
TRUCK RAN OVER PEOPLE

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