ETV Bharat / state

3 Children Among Seven Killed After Speeding Truck Runs Over People In Jharkhand's Khunti

Ranchi: Seven people died, and one sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in the Karra police station area of Khunti district in Jharkhand, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Khunti, said that an overspeeding truck ran over several people who had gathered at the spot following an accident involving a scooty rider.