Children Take Turns Rowing A Boat To Ferry 50 Students To School Every Day In Bihar's Nalanda

Nalanda: "If we go by road, we will have to travel 10 kilometres. If we leave at 6 in the morning, it will be 12:30 pm. Therefore, we are forced to come to school by boat," Sudha Kumari, student, rued.

Another student, Kareena Kumari, said there is no problem with studying. But we just have to row the boat. "We want to become doctors. We demand that a bridge be built as soon as possible so that we don't have to risk our lives every day," she added.

These girls of Sakuchidih village under Giriyak block of Bihar's Nalanda have to row a boat to ferry 50 other children to school every day. During the monsoon, the strong water current in the river forces them to put their studies on hold. Sakuchidih is a vivid example of the glaring gap between the government's claims on education and the ground reality. The children here not only bear the burden of books, but also the helplessness of pedalling the oar with their tiny hands.

Located about 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, Sakuchidih is still cut off from the mainstream of development. From children to villagers, the only means for their daily needs is to cross the river. Sakuchidih and Sakuchisarai villages have a combined population of 1,000, but there is no bridge, no proper boat system, and no trained boatmen. There is only one boat to cross the river, which is operated by the children, not out of choice but compulsion.

The promise to build a bridge was made in the election manifestom which never got materialised. Under the Chief Minister's Rural Bridge Scheme, a 96.84-metre bridge was to be constructed over the Sakri River between Sakuchidih and Sakuchisarai with an estimated Rs 6.20 crore. However, work is yet to begin.

The construction of the bridge was scheduled to begin in July 2025. Seven months have passed since the foundation stone was laid. However, not a single brick has been laid. Women villagers said neither a contractor nor a department official was seen since the foundation stone was laid. "There is no market or shop in the village. Even buying a small plate requires crossing the river. Everyone asks for votes, but no one builds a bridge," Daulati Devi, a villager, said.