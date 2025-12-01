ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Children Seen Eating On Floor, Smoking Beedis In Kawardha Tribal Ashram

Kawardha: Serious concerns have emerged over the condition of tribal ashrams in Chhattisgarh, with fresh images from the Pandariya block of Kawardha district in Chhattisgarh highlighting alarming negligence. At the tribal boys’ ashram in Pandripani, children were seen sitting on the floor while eating their meals, while other children were seen smoking beedis and cigarettes on the premises.

Photos of children eating on the floor and playing cards have raised serious questions about the ashram’s management. The villagers have expressed anger, alleging gross negligence and the absence of the ashram superintendent.

Locals have claimed that the ashram has been left to run without any supervision. "The food arrangements, discipline, and children’s daily routines are not being monitored. Despite the government spending lakhs of rupees to secure the future of tribal children, the reality of the ashrams shows a different picture," a local said.