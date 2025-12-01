Chhattisgarh: Children Seen Eating On Floor, Smoking Beedis In Kawardha Tribal Ashram
Images from a tribal boys’ ashram in Kawardha’s Pandariya block expose severe negligence.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST
Kawardha: Serious concerns have emerged over the condition of tribal ashrams in Chhattisgarh, with fresh images from the Pandariya block of Kawardha district in Chhattisgarh highlighting alarming negligence. At the tribal boys’ ashram in Pandripani, children were seen sitting on the floor while eating their meals, while other children were seen smoking beedis and cigarettes on the premises.
Photos of children eating on the floor and playing cards have raised serious questions about the ashram’s management. The villagers have expressed anger, alleging gross negligence and the absence of the ashram superintendent.
Locals have claimed that the ashram has been left to run without any supervision. "The food arrangements, discipline, and children’s daily routines are not being monitored. Despite the government spending lakhs of rupees to secure the future of tribal children, the reality of the ashrams shows a different picture," a local said.
Taking the matter into cognisance, Assistant Commissioner of the Tribal Welfare Department, Lakshmichand Patel, termed the situation serious and said, "Compromising the safety and future of children will not be tolerated. A team has been set to investigate the matter and to verify the actual condition of the ashram."
Patel said that strict action will be assured against officials found responsible once the investigation report is submitted.
