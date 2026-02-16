Children Return To Anganwadi Centre, Closed Over Caste Issues, After Three Months In Odisha's Kendrapara
The centre was closed after a helper from SC community was appointed at the centre. The issue was resolved at a meeting in village.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Kendrapara: Children resumed attending the anganwadi centre at Nuagaon in Rajnagar block of Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Monday, bringing normalcy to the institution that had remained closed for nearly three months due to alleged caste-related issues.
The Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo were present at the anganwadi centre as children returned. The officials later went around the village, convened a gram sabha, and assured residents that their concerns would be addressed.
Officials said 16 out of the 20 children enrolled at the centre returned on the day. After months of deadlock, on Saturday, members of the Child Protection Commission along with concerned administrative officials had visited the centre and counselled villagers. Following the intervention, residents pledged to send their children back to the centre.
The anganwadi centre was closed for 86 days after a Dalit woman, Sharmishtha Sethi was appointed as a helper. Parents had reportedly refused to send their children following the appointment of the Anganwadi helper from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. Sethi said she was glad that the children returned to the centre. "I fed them. Today’s children are tomorrow’s future. I want them to come to the centre everyday," she said.
CDPO Deepali Mishra said, the issue was resolved with the cooperation of the administration, media, and people’s representatives. "The villagers have promised that they will send their children to Anganwadi regularly," she said.
Meanwhile, Sahu said the Women and Child Development Department has granted only Rs 2 lakh for the centre. "The building from which the centre was supposed to function could not be built because there was no work done under MGNREGA in the village," he said.
The legislator said he has sanctioned a grant of Rs 5 lakh from the Regional Development Fund for the centre. "If the administration wishes, a model anganwadi centre can be built in the village," he said.
Also Read
Odisha Village Boycotts Anganwadi Following SC Woman’s Posting; Collector Orders Probe