Children Return To Anganwadi Centre, Closed Over Caste Issues, After Three Months In Odisha's Kendrapara

Children being served rice and dalma at the anganwadi centre ( ETV Bharat )

Kendrapara: Children resumed attending the anganwadi centre at Nuagaon in Rajnagar block of Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Monday, bringing normalcy to the institution that had remained closed for nearly three months due to alleged caste-related issues. The Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo were present at the anganwadi centre as children returned. The officials later went around the village, convened a gram sabha, and assured residents that their concerns would be addressed. Officials said 16 out of the 20 children enrolled at the centre returned on the day. After months of deadlock, on Saturday, members of the Child Protection Commission along with concerned administrative officials had visited the centre and counselled villagers. Following the intervention, residents pledged to send their children back to the centre. Officials heading towards the anganwadi centre (ETV Bharat)