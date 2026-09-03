ETV Bharat / state

Children Put Their Lives At Risk To Reach School In Chhattisgarh Village

Children Put Their Lives At Risk To Reach School In Deharguda ( ETV Bharat )

Gariaband: Children have to put their life at risk on a daily basis to go to school as they have to cross an incomplete bridge over Pairi River between Deharguda and Khambhatha in the Mainpur block of Chhattisgarh. The bridge has been lying incomplete for years and the condition is so bad that bushes have come up between the pillars. Even the iron rods are protruding through the bridge. Currently the Pairi River is in spate during the rainy season. Children from Deharguda have to travel to Khambhatha to study and have to cross the incomplete bridge to cross the swollen river. They climb a narrow ladder of rebar attached to a 20-foot-high pillar and then walk across a two-foot-wide ply over 20-foot-deep potholes. A small slip can prove fatal. The sharp protruding rods on the incomplete bridge also increase the risk of accidents. Carrying heavy school bags, these children are forced to traverse this dangerous path daily. Children Put Their Lives At Risk To Reach School In Chhattisgarh Village (ETV Bharat) Sources said the bridge that has been under construction since September 2023 was supposed to be completed in 10 months. The villagers allege that despite repeated complaints it remains unfinished.