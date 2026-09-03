Children Put Their Lives At Risk To Reach School In Chhattisgarh Village
They have to cross an incomplete bridge over Pairi River between Deharguda and Khambhatha, reports Faraz Menon
Published : September 3, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Gariaband: Children have to put their life at risk on a daily basis to go to school as they have to cross an incomplete bridge over Pairi River between Deharguda and Khambhatha in the Mainpur block of Chhattisgarh. The bridge has been lying incomplete for years and the condition is so bad that bushes have come up between the pillars. Even the iron rods are protruding through the bridge.
Currently the Pairi River is in spate during the rainy season. Children from Deharguda have to travel to Khambhatha to study and have to cross the incomplete bridge to cross the swollen river.
They climb a narrow ladder of rebar attached to a 20-foot-high pillar and then walk across a two-foot-wide ply over 20-foot-deep potholes. A small slip can prove fatal. The sharp protruding rods on the incomplete bridge also increase the risk of accidents. Carrying heavy school bags, these children are forced to traverse this dangerous path daily.
Sources said the bridge that has been under construction since September 2023 was supposed to be completed in 10 months. The villagers allege that despite repeated complaints it remains unfinished.
"Who will be responsible if a child slips while climbing the ladder and falls into the ravine? Five years have passed but the bridge remains incomplete," said Deharguda Sarpanch Mahesh Diwan.
Bindranawagarh legislator Janak Lal Dhruw disclosed that the bridge was approved in 2022 and was scheduled to be built at a cost of Rs 5 crore. "But even after five years, it remains unfinished. The current government under Vishnudev Sai is an autocratic one. Smart meters and distilleries are operating at a rapid pace but the bridge remains unfinished. If the government fails to address this, we will launch an agitation."
When approached, the engineer at the Bridge Construction Department said that the bridge would be completed in two to three months.
"The bridge's approach work remains. The slab work has been completed. It was scheduled to be completed in 2024 with a one-year extension until June 2025. Its approach work will be completed in two to three months. Temporary arrangements will be made," said Fagulal Kurre.
When pointed out that the children’s life is at risk and at the same time their studies cannot suffer, Gariaband’s District Education Officer (DEO) Rajesh Chandrakar said that the children have been instructed not to cross the bridge in this manner. He further stated, "The local Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been informed of this matter and has directed the construction agency and contractor to complete the bridge construction as soon as possible."
He has asked the children's families and teachers to help them cross the bridge. He also advised that children should stay at their relatives’ house in the village where they attend school and cross the river to their village when the water level recedes.
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