ETV Bharat / state

'Children Given Alcohol, Sedatives, Strangled To Death': 'Suicide Note' Reveals Chilling Accounts In Chhattisgarh

Locals and police outside the house where four of family were found dead in Durg ( ETV Bharat )

Durg: Purported suicide notes have revealed chilling accounts about a marital dispute after a couple and their children died by suspected suicide in Chhattisgarh's Durg. The incident took place in Arya Nagar, located within the Mohan Nagar police station jurisdiction of the district. According to the police, on May 22, the bodies of the four family members were discovered inside a room in their house. Two Suicide Notes Reveal Chilling Mass Suicide Police have recovered two suicide notes from the crime scene, in which the couple cited family disputes and distress regarding their married life as the reasons for the extreme step. In the suicide notes, the deceased woman accused her husband of having an extramarital affair. Interestingly, the couple reportedly had 'love marriage' against the wishes of their respective families. Children Given Alcohol And Sedative Injections