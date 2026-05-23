'Children Given Alcohol, Sedatives, Strangled To Death': 'Suicide Note' Reveals Chilling Accounts In Chhattisgarh
In the purported suicide note, the woman accused her husband of having an extra-marital affair.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Durg: Purported suicide notes have revealed chilling accounts about a marital dispute after a couple and their children died by suspected suicide in Chhattisgarh's Durg.
The incident took place in Arya Nagar, located within the Mohan Nagar police station jurisdiction of the district. According to the police, on May 22, the bodies of the four family members were discovered inside a room in their house.
Two Suicide Notes Reveal Chilling Mass Suicide
Police have recovered two suicide notes from the crime scene, in which the couple cited family disputes and distress regarding their married life as the reasons for the extreme step. In the suicide notes, the deceased woman accused her husband of having an extramarital affair. Interestingly, the couple reportedly had 'love marriage' against the wishes of their respective families.
Children Given Alcohol And Sedative Injections
According to the notes, the children were first given alcohol to drink, followed by sedative injections to induce sleep. When their deaths were not immediately ensured, they were strangled to death using a rope. Meanwhile, the husband had also consumed a large quantity of alcohol. The discovery of injuries and slap marks on the woman's face has led the police to suspect that an altercation took place prior to the incident.
Alcohol Bottles And Syringes Recovered
The police have recovered alcohol bottles, syringes, and medicines from the room. According to CSP Satyaprakash Tiwari, preliminary investigation indicate that the children were killed first, after which the husband and wife committed suicide.
"Currently, the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team is examining the recovered syringes and bottles. The actual cause of death will become clear only after the post-mortem and other investigative reports are received," Tiwari said.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Read More: