Children From Surguja School Rally Against Single Use Plastic

Surguja: Children of a school in Surguja held a rally against single-use plastic on Monday. They announced a collection of 75,000 signatures on an appeal against plastic addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The appeal will now be forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the form of a letter.

Over the last decade, these children from the Holy Cross Senior Secondary School have been running a campaign against the menace of single-use plastic. They have been trying to make people aware and educate them on the harmful impact of single-use plastic.

Monday saw around 300 of these school children taking to the streets of the city in a rally to promote their campaign. The rally showcased the harm caused by plastic through a tableaux. The children performed a street play at Ghadi Chowk to demonstrate how plastic is like a 'monster' that is harming human lives and the environment.

The signature campaign had been launched by them seeking a ban on single-use plastic. These children have been collecting plastic wrappers through the years, which they send as gift packs to the companies that produced them. This unique initiative has been praised by PM Modi himself, and he shared it on his X handle. After receiving praise from PM Modi, the children’s enthusiasm increased.