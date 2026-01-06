Children From Surguja School Rally Against Single Use Plastic
Students of Holy Cross Senior Secondary School collected 75,000 signatures appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban single-use plastic.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Surguja: Children of a school in Surguja held a rally against single-use plastic on Monday. They announced a collection of 75,000 signatures on an appeal against plastic addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The appeal will now be forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the form of a letter.
Over the last decade, these children from the Holy Cross Senior Secondary School have been running a campaign against the menace of single-use plastic. They have been trying to make people aware and educate them on the harmful impact of single-use plastic.
Monday saw around 300 of these school children taking to the streets of the city in a rally to promote their campaign. The rally showcased the harm caused by plastic through a tableaux. The children performed a street play at Ghadi Chowk to demonstrate how plastic is like a 'monster' that is harming human lives and the environment.
The signature campaign had been launched by them seeking a ban on single-use plastic. These children have been collecting plastic wrappers through the years, which they send as gift packs to the companies that produced them. This unique initiative has been praised by PM Modi himself, and he shared it on his X handle. After receiving praise from PM Modi, the children’s enthusiasm increased.
Last year, these children had organised a rally to raise awareness among the city's residents on the harmful effects of plastic and this year, they took a new step by collecting signatures from across the city and appealing for a nationwide ban on plastic use. The highlight of their campaign was that several prominent citizens of the city, along with prominent leaders from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, joined on the invitation extended by the School.
Everyone present at the rally unanimously agreed on the need to end single-use plastic production and appealed to the Prime Minister to ban it completely.
"The campaign has been launched to ban single-use plastic wrappers. The rally was organised to convey the message of how plastic is harming everyone. We have been receiving strong support from the city residents, which is reflected in the 75,000 signatures collected by us," said Anvesha Sinha, Girls Wing President of the School.
The Principal of the School, Sister (Dr) Jessie, disclosed that the children had worked very hard for this campaign. "They came to school every day to prepare for the campaign, even during their summer vacations. The teachers also played a significant role in this campaign by constantly motivating the children," she added. The children are now eagerly awaiting action on their appeal from the government.
