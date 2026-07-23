ETV Bharat / state

Changing Face Of Dantewada: Students From Once Naxal-Hit Regions Write Success Stories By Clearing NEET

Dantewada: Underprivileged children from Naxal-hit Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh are writing success stories by clearing National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for getting enrolled in medical colleges. Growing up in mud houses with scanty educational facilities, these children have come a long way to realize the dreams of their families.

"My mother died at the time of my birth. I hadn't even recovered from the shock of her death when my father passed away. At that time, there was no one in my family to help me study. With the help of relatives, I made my way here. Now, as a doctor, I will treat the villagers and ensure they receive their treatment on time," said Ramkumar, who cleared the NEET exam.

Katekalyan is an area of ​​Dantewada where many elderly people have never seen a doctor. They now see a hope in Ramkumar from Surnag village. He has forgotten all his hardships after the NEET exam results were announced.

“Now my goal is to serve the people of Bastar,” he said.

Another successful candidate, Anuj Kumar Mandavi of Chintavaram village in Sukma said, "Our village would become silent as soon as evening falls. Maoists would openly roam the village with guns. Like the general population, no one in our family was educated. My parents worked as farm labourers to educate me. We would constantly hear about people dying in the village due to lack of medical treatment. But now the situation is changing. I will become a doctor and serve the people here. The time has come to change and improve what I have seen and experienced here with my own eyes."

Anuj said his family's financial situation is extremely weak. His parents support the family through farming and no one in the family is educated. “I have faced immense difficulties and made my way here. I'm happy with my success but I also feel a sense of responsibility. I have to serve the poor in future by providing medical treatment,” he said.