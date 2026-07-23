Changing Face Of Dantewada: Students From Once Naxal-Hit Regions Write Success Stories By Clearing NEET
A total of 55 students from Dantewada took the NEET exam this year of which 25 have passed, said sources
Published : July 23, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Dantewada: Underprivileged children from Naxal-hit Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh are writing success stories by clearing National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for getting enrolled in medical colleges. Growing up in mud houses with scanty educational facilities, these children have come a long way to realize the dreams of their families.
"My mother died at the time of my birth. I hadn't even recovered from the shock of her death when my father passed away. At that time, there was no one in my family to help me study. With the help of relatives, I made my way here. Now, as a doctor, I will treat the villagers and ensure they receive their treatment on time," said Ramkumar, who cleared the NEET exam.
Katekalyan is an area of Dantewada where many elderly people have never seen a doctor. They now see a hope in Ramkumar from Surnag village. He has forgotten all his hardships after the NEET exam results were announced.
“Now my goal is to serve the people of Bastar,” he said.
Another successful candidate, Anuj Kumar Mandavi of Chintavaram village in Sukma said, "Our village would become silent as soon as evening falls. Maoists would openly roam the village with guns. Like the general population, no one in our family was educated. My parents worked as farm labourers to educate me. We would constantly hear about people dying in the village due to lack of medical treatment. But now the situation is changing. I will become a doctor and serve the people here. The time has come to change and improve what I have seen and experienced here with my own eyes."
Anuj said his family's financial situation is extremely weak. His parents support the family through farming and no one in the family is educated. “I have faced immense difficulties and made my way here. I'm happy with my success but I also feel a sense of responsibility. I have to serve the poor in future by providing medical treatment,” he said.
Children from remote villages in Bastar, once deprived of education due to Naxal violence, are now on their way to becoming doctors through their hard work and the administrative interventions. The overall strike rate of students who appeared for NEET was 45.45% here. Nine of them scored over 350 marks and are strong contenders for securing MBBS seats in government medical colleges. Five of them are looking to get admission to professional courses like BAMS and Veterinary Sciences.
Most of the children studying at Choo Lo Aasman coaching institute in Dantewada through the intervention of the district administration are from remote tribal areas where education, road, electricity and health facilities were once extremely limited. The students say that financial constraints and lack of resources made studying nearly impossible but the district administration's initiative gave them a new direction.
Such children reflect the changing face of Dantewada that was once considered a Naxal-affected area that was deprived of education. The administration is now working on a model of ‘development, trust, and security’. Located at a distance of 300 km from Raipur, Dantewada is striving to come at par with other parts of the state in terms of development. Many of its parts are yet to get internet, mobile networks, clean drinking water and electricity. The administration claims that the wheels of development are finally moving here after the end of Maoism.
The students that have cleared NEET have emerged as ambassadors of hard work and resilience. District Collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv has congratulated them while wishing them a bright future.
“Providing better opportunities to children from remote areas of the district is a priority for the administration. Their success is a matter of pride for the entire district,” he said.
“A total of 55 students took the NEET exam this year, of which 25 passed. Nine students scored over 350 and are likely to secure MBBS seats at government medical colleges,” said Raja Pal, Head of Choo Lo Aasman Institute.
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