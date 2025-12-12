ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: 27 Children Trafficked To Nepal, Police Began Probe

Ranchi: The Jharkhand police began an investigation into an allegation that 27 children were trafficked to Nepal on the pretext of providing them with good education and life, police officials said.

According to sources, the children were taken to Nepal under the pretext of providing free education, food, and higher education at the Namo Buddha Meditation Centre in Nepal.

The incident surfaced after two children managed to escape from the traffickers recently and narrated their ordeal to their parents on returning home. The West Singhbhum district police have submitted a full report to Police Headquarters in the matter, stating that statements have been recorded from two children who escaped from the centre.

The children told police that a man identified as Narayan Kandayan, through a local village headman Ram Jonko, convinced their families that the centre would provide free stay, food and higher education. Trusting these assurances, the families agreed to send their children, following which all 27 were taken to Nepal.