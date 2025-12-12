Jharkhand: 27 Children Trafficked To Nepal, Police Began Probe
The police have started an investigation and said that efforts are underway to bring the children back.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST
Ranchi: The Jharkhand police began an investigation into an allegation that 27 children were trafficked to Nepal on the pretext of providing them with good education and life, police officials said.
According to sources, the children were taken to Nepal under the pretext of providing free education, food, and higher education at the Namo Buddha Meditation Centre in Nepal.
The incident surfaced after two children managed to escape from the traffickers recently and narrated their ordeal to their parents on returning home. The West Singhbhum district police have submitted a full report to Police Headquarters in the matter, stating that statements have been recorded from two children who escaped from the centre.
The children told police that a man identified as Narayan Kandayan, through a local village headman Ram Jonko, convinced their families that the centre would provide free stay, food and higher education. Trusting these assurances, the families agreed to send their children, following which all 27 were taken to Nepal.
However, the children alleged that none of the promises made to them were fulfilled. Finding the conditions unacceptable, two children scaled a wall and fled, eventually reaching home.
Inspector General (Operations) and Spokesperson of Jharkhand Police, Michaelraj S, said, "27 children from the Ranga Mati area of West Singhbhum were transported to Nepal. An FIR has been filed against two accused under various sections related to human trafficking. Six of the 27 children have safely returned to their villages, while 21 remain in Nepal. Efforts are underway to bring all of them back."
Meanwhile, families of about 15 children have said that they have sent their children with full safety and security, while the parents of six are insisting on their immediate return. The police are probing the case from multiple angles.
