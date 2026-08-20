ETV Bharat / state

Government School In Delhi's Rohini Breaks Gen Alpha Trend, Students Aim For The Stars

New Delhi: Even as Gen Alpha protests against dilapidated government-run schools rage across the country, students of one school in Delhi are setting new benchmarks through their talent and hard work. The Government Co-ed Senior Secondary School in Rohini Sector-21, Delhi, serve as a shining example of how a state-run school can compete and outshine private schools.

Its students consistently achieve success in academics, sports, and other fields, bringing laurels to the school and their families by participating in national-level sports events, while also showcasing their talent in quizzes, academic contests, and various other activities.

A remarkable aspect of this school is that many students come from families with limited financial resources. Alumni of the school have shone in fields like engineering and medicine, ranking in prestigious national competitive exams like IIT entrance, while providing financial stability to their families and setting an example for society.

These successful students attribute their achievements significantly to the support of their teachers and parents. Inspired by this success, other students at the school are also motivated to excel in academics, sports, and the arts.