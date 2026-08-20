Government School In Delhi's Rohini Breaks Gen Alpha Trend, Students Aim For The Stars
A notable feature of the school is that many of the students studying here come from families with limited financial resources, reports Manoj Singh.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST|
Updated : August 20, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as Gen Alpha protests against dilapidated government-run schools rage across the country, students of one school in Delhi are setting new benchmarks through their talent and hard work. The Government Co-ed Senior Secondary School in Rohini Sector-21, Delhi, serve as a shining example of how a state-run school can compete and outshine private schools.
Its students consistently achieve success in academics, sports, and other fields, bringing laurels to the school and their families by participating in national-level sports events, while also showcasing their talent in quizzes, academic contests, and various other activities.
A remarkable aspect of this school is that many students come from families with limited financial resources. Alumni of the school have shone in fields like engineering and medicine, ranking in prestigious national competitive exams like IIT entrance, while providing financial stability to their families and setting an example for society.
These successful students attribute their achievements significantly to the support of their teachers and parents. Inspired by this success, other students at the school are also motivated to excel in academics, sports, and the arts.
Sporting, Technical Excellence
Principal Joginder Kumar said: "Our school has carved a niche for itself in sports at both national and international levels. We also set a record by winning all 23 zonal activity competitions. This is the result of the hard work put in by all teachers, parents, and education officials. Recently, our school became the first in the country to establish an AI-Robotics lab."
Anuj, a Class XII student, shared that he has won zonal and state-level medals in karate and kickboxing, noting that balancing academics with sports is no easy task. "I attribute all this success to our teachers and parents," he said. Sharing his sentiment, another student, Shivam Sharma, said he won a state-level medal at a running event with the encouragement of his teachers and family.
This changing face of government schools demonstrates that talent is not bound by economic status. With the right guidance, hard work, and opportunities, students from government schools can also make their mark at the national level. This school in Delhi's Rohini presents an inspiring picture of this transforming India and its evolving education system.
Also Read:
- Nalanda School Principal Suspended, Three Cooks Removed After 34 Children Fall Ill
- 26 Students Fall Ill After Consuming MDM At School In Chhattisgarh
- Karnal Schoolgirl Represents India At NASA's Mission Mars Programme
- Two Class X Students Held For Murder Of Their School Principal In Telangana's Nalgonda