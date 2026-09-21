ETV Bharat / state

Six Children Drown While Bathing In River Ganga In Bihar During Karma-Dharma Festival

Bhagalpur: Six children were drowned in the Ganga river and four others went missing while taking a bath in Surajganj of Bihar's Bhagalpur district during the Karma-Dharma festival, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Tareta village of Sultanganj. Upon information, the local administration and police rushed to the scene, and an intensive search operation was launched. Six bodies have been recovered while search is currently underway on war footing for four others.

The victims, residents of Vaikunthpur Dudhaila under Ward No 27 of Sultanganj Municipal Council, had gone to Narayanpur Diyara area for a traditional bath when the mishap took place. Unaware of the water's depth and strong currents, they were swept away while bathing, police said.