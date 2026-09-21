Six Children Drown While Bathing In River Ganga In Bihar During Karma-Dharma Festival
The children from Dudhalia area had gone to take bath in connection with the Karma-Dharma festival rituals when they were swept away by strong currents.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
Bhagalpur: Six children were drowned in the Ganga river and four others went missing while taking a bath in Surajganj of Bihar's Bhagalpur district during the Karma-Dharma festival, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred in Tareta village of Sultanganj. Upon information, the local administration and police rushed to the scene, and an intensive search operation was launched. Six bodies have been recovered while search is currently underway on war footing for four others.
The victims, residents of Vaikunthpur Dudhaila under Ward No 27 of Sultanganj Municipal Council, had gone to Narayanpur Diyara area for a traditional bath when the mishap took place. Unaware of the water's depth and strong currents, they were swept away while bathing, police said.
Following the incident, a large crowd of villagers gathered at the scene.
Police said the children involved in the tragedy belonged to the nearby Dudhaila area. "They had gone for a bath in connection with Karma-Dharma puja rituals. Preliminary information reveals while bathing they ventured into deep water and were swept away by strong currents," an official of Surajganj police station said.
A pall of gloom has descended over the region. Police and administrative teams are present at the site, searching for the missing children and gathering information about the incident, the official added.
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