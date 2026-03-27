ETV Bharat / state

Four Children Drown In Ganga At Bampur Village In UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Four children drowned after being swept by the strong current of Ganga river near Bampur village in Manda area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday.

Police said, Mohit (13), Divyanshu (16), Aman (9), Kunal (12), Nihal (10), Deepak (17) and Kamlesh (17) had been to the Ganga ghat near the village on Friday morning to take bath. However, owing to the strong current in the river, all of them started drowning.

Hearing the children's cries, a few fishermen rushed to the spot and took out Mohit, Divyanshu, and Aman from the river. However, Kunal, Nihal, Deepak, and Rishabh were swept away.

After considerable efforts, the bodies of Kunal and Deepak were recovered while Nihal and Rishabh could not be traced. A rescue team comprising divers then started a search and rescue operation and recovered the bodies of Nihal and Rishabh.