Four Children Drown In Ganga At Bampur Village In UP's Prayagraj
Seven children from the village had been to the Ganga ghat to take bath of whom three were rescued, said police.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Prayagraj: Four children drowned after being swept by the strong current of Ganga river near Bampur village in Manda area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday.
Police said, Mohit (13), Divyanshu (16), Aman (9), Kunal (12), Nihal (10), Deepak (17) and Kamlesh (17) had been to the Ganga ghat near the village on Friday morning to take bath. However, owing to the strong current in the river, all of them started drowning.
Hearing the children's cries, a few fishermen rushed to the spot and took out Mohit, Divyanshu, and Aman from the river. However, Kunal, Nihal, Deepak, and Rishabh were swept away.
After considerable efforts, the bodies of Kunal and Deepak were recovered while Nihal and Rishabh could not be traced. A rescue team comprising divers then started a search and rescue operation and recovered the bodies of Nihal and Rishabh.
Station Inspector Madhav Prasad Tripathi, who rushed to the spot along with the rescue team said the search operation has been called off. "Four children died, while three were rescued safely. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination", he said.
Tripathi said adequate police personnel have been deployed at the spot and in the village to maintain order.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the deaths and directed officials to do whatever is necessary for the deceased's families. The deaths of the youngsters has cast of pall of gloom over Bampur village.
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