Children Begging On Streets Must Be Placed In Protection Centre Within 24 Hrs: Madras High Court

Chennai: In a significant ruling, the Madras High Court ordered that children found begging on the streets should be rescued and placed in a protection centre within 24 hours.

In metropolitan cities like Chennai, children are seen begging on roads, at bus stations, and in trains. Several women also beg with their infants at such places. However, there have been persistent allegations that some people kidnap children and force them into begging.

Chennai-based lawyer Tamilvendhan had filed a petition in the High Court seeking an order to conduct a proper investigation to determine whether women begging with children on Chennai's roads are indeed their biological mothers.

In his petition, Tamilvendhan stated often there is no physical resemblance between women begging on the streets and the children they carry. The fact that the children used for begging are always asleep also raises suspicion. These children do not even wake up due to sunlight or the noise of vehicles.