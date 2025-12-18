Children Begging On Streets Must Be Placed In Protection Centre Within 24 Hrs: Madras High Court
The court passed the ruling on the petition of a Chennai-based lawyer who had sought a probe into women begging with children in Chennai.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 5:14 PM IST
Chennai: In a significant ruling, the Madras High Court ordered that children found begging on the streets should be rescued and placed in a protection centre within 24 hours.
In metropolitan cities like Chennai, children are seen begging on roads, at bus stations, and in trains. Several women also beg with their infants at such places. However, there have been persistent allegations that some people kidnap children and force them into begging.
Chennai-based lawyer Tamilvendhan had filed a petition in the High Court seeking an order to conduct a proper investigation to determine whether women begging with children on Chennai's roads are indeed their biological mothers.
In his petition, Tamilvendhan stated often there is no physical resemblance between women begging on the streets and the children they carry. The fact that the children used for begging are always asleep also raises suspicion. These children do not even wake up due to sunlight or the noise of vehicles.
"Therefore, it should be investigated whether the children are administered sleeping pills, alcohol, or any other drugs. The women who beg rarely speak Tamil," he stated in the petition. Tamilvendhan requested that the police be ordered to investigate whether children are being kidnapped and forced into the begging trade.
A bench comprising Chief Justice MM Srivastava and Justice G Arulmurugan, which heard the petition, ordered that if children are found begging on the streets, they should be immediately rescued and placed in a protection centre within 24 hours. An investigation into such children's parents can be conducted afterwards, they said.
"Flying squads can be formed in all districts to rescue the children. Many parents are earning money using their children. Cases are being registered across India regarding the sale of narcotics through children," the bench observed.
The Judges said, "In 90 per cent of the cases, action was taken only after court orders. The government is not fully implementing the law. The government can verify through birth certificates to find out who the parents of such children are." The bench adjourned the hearing after adding the state's Social Welfare Department as a party to the case.
